Carl Bogner Memorial to Be Held March 22

A memorial for Carl Bogner, director of the LGBT Film/Video Festival and UWM faculty member, takes place on March 22, 2-5 p.m. at the Helene Zelazo Center for the Performing Arts located on the UWM Campus. Organized by Bogner’s friend and colleague Polly Morris and others, the memorial is open to the public. Morris described the memorial, saying “We're putting together this event for the community to gather and hold Carl and share memories. Communities may be a better word: Carl had so many interests and was part of so many communities—so many scenes—both here and elsewhere. In this spirit, we expect the memorial to be interactive and participatory, with film clips, performances and recollections from the many and varied chapters of Carl's history.”

The Milwaukee LGBT Film/Video Festival was one of those many communities and his legacy. Founded in 1985 by Carl Szatmary, Bogner took over direction of the annual event under the auspices of the UWM Film Department. As the slogan goes, “the language of film is universal.” Combine that with the universality of LGBTQ life and one may discover Bogner’s raison d’être, namely, to communicate our humanity through a cinematic celebration of our unique being, our valid difference and our discrete perspective. Of all of Milwaukee’s LGBTQ community institutions, the film festival truly represented all our many facets.

Under Bogner’s direction, the festival evolved, changing its title as it did so. The initial “gay and lesbian” centric festival expanded over the decades, accommodating the ever more diverse social and political nature of the struggle for our civil rights and our identity. As the festival’s director, Bogner undertook a very unique task, each year cobbling an ever-broadening inclusive program as local, national and international filmmakers that addressed the varied issues facing the community. Through that effort, Bogner reached us all and united us all. Of any LGBTQ event I can recall, the Film/Video Festival’s annual opening night gala held at the Oriental Theatre represented Milwaukee’s diversity, bringing us together for a common experience in a fabulous venue in celebration of ourselves.

Nuanced Choices

A true and discerning curator, Bogner selected works that were not merely the current favorites making the film festival circuit, but rather nuanced choices based on each film’s cinematic qualities and, perhaps more importantly, its messaging. Above all, Bogner’s sensitivity to the community as a whole made his programming diverse and inclusive. His selections ran the gamut with insightful documentaries, queer comedies and dramas. They touched subjects across the spectrum from coming out stories, relationships in all their dynamics, activism and HIV/AIDS. Among the feature films were, of course, the perennial festival favorites, the nights of “Men’s Shorts,” “Women’s Shorts” and, later, “Trans Shorts.”

Over the years I had the opportunity to interview Bogner as an annual exercise to preview the LGBT Film/Video Festival. I barely had to ask any questions. One general introductory query would allow Bogner to unleash an enthusiastic critical review of that year’s features. Taking written notes, I was barely able keep up with his unrelenting cascade of details about each film, its director and its importance in the greater pantheon of LGBTQ filmmaking. Despite the rigors and mindboggling logistics of producing the festival, Bogner’s joy in the exercise was palpable. His mission was to share not only his enthusiasm for the art of film but also hold up a mirror for viewers to see themselves and their community as something extraordinary and meaningful.

The LGBT Film/Video Festival was also well integrated into the community at large. Bogner made sure the festival connected with Milwaukee’s queer population. Whether the Lesbian Alliance or PrideFest, or any other of the community partners and sponsors integrated into the programming, each was highlighted during the festival.

Many Awards

Of course, we reciprocated and over the years, Bogner received numerous honors. Among his awards were the PrideFest Medal (2012), the Shepherd Express LGBTQ Progress Award (2015), City of Milwaukee Arts Board Friend of the Arts and the Universities of Wisconsin P.B. Poorman Award for Outstanding Achievement on Behalf of LGBTQ+ People (2023).

But perhaps the most noteworthy and moving recognition was conferred after Bogner’s brain cancer diagnosis in the summer of 2022. It was then when Polly Morris launched a GoFundMe campaign to assist in paying Bogner’s medical bills. Over 1,500 individual donors responded and contributed nearly $180,000. Morris would later acknowledge her shock at the community’s quick and generous response. Then, at the news of his passing in December of last year, the dozens of tributes made by friends, acquaintances, artists, academics and professional colleagues as well his students and others who knew him in various capacities, filled social media for weeks.

His memorial will no doubt be a reprise of those glorious opening night galas. It will be a shared moment of community brought together, once again, by Carl Bogner. I hope there is a red carpet.