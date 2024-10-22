Chasten Buttigieg at Milwaukee’s National Coming Out Day Party

× Expand Photo by MyCatIsAChonk via Wikimedia Commons Chasten Buttigieg Chasten Buttigieg

During October, LGBTQ History Month, we celebrate and recognize the people and events in the chronicle of LGBTQ life. We also continue to make history. One moment in our continuing historical narrative was the recent visit to Milwaukee by Chasten Buttigieg, teacher, activist, author, gay dad and husband of Pete Buttigieg, activist, gay dad and U.S. Secretary of Transportation. The occasion was a National Coming Out Day Party and Celebration hosted by the Democratic Party of Wisconsin and held at POP, the city’s newest gay bar in the Walker’s Point gayborhood.

The event highlighted coming out stories told by several of guests and by Chasten Buttigieg himself. His story should be a familiar one. At age 17, realizing he could not conform to straight social expectations, he ran away from his rural home in Traverse City, Michigan. Like many young people coming to terms with their sexuality, he believed his difference would be an obstacle to his personal growth and self-affirmation were he to remain in an environment he perceived would reject him. However, in his case, fortunately, his family did not reject him. Chasten would return home and discover his parent’s loving support. This realization of his family’s embrace and the power of acceptance are no doubt the very foundation of his own LGBTQ family. In fact, in a brief conversation I had with Chasten, I asked about the Buttigieg family dynamics, especially under the very historic circumstances of being Washington, D.C.’s first gay family of a presidential cabinet member.

Sobering Remarks

To be honest, I expected Chasten’s reply to focus on the rigors of fending off the homophobia directed towards his family by its Republican detractors. In fact, since our conversation, more vile and hate filled attacks, this time by conspiracy theorist and Trump acolyte Laura Loomer, have targeted the Buttigieg family. Instead, Chasten’s reply was tinged with the rudimentary, down-home and universal realities of parenting, simply saying “we’re adamant about spending time with family. It’s important to remind each other not to be absorbed by work,” Chasten said. No doubt this very basic but essential aspect of family life was one learned in his own home and reaffirmed by his acceptance.

However, with the upcoming presidential election now just days away Chasten’s remarks to those attending the Coming Out Party were sobering and directed towards the greater community. “We need to talk about politics,” Chasten said, speaking to our LGBTQ reality, “Whether you like it or not, it affects us every single day. It’s not a talking point or something on TV. Choices need to be made. Politics are stripping away our rights. It affects our lives. Some in ‘Politics’ are demonizing our community. We must find power in our vulnerability. It is time for activism in any form. It is time to take care of each other.”

That reality and Chasten’s clarion to activism should motivate all of us to vote. There can be no doubt that a Harris Walz administration will continue to support, protect and expand LGBTQ rights for the future. The alternative is too dire to contemplate. VOTE NOW!