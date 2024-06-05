City of Milwaukee, State of Wisconsin Hoist the Progress Pride Flag for Pride Month

× Expand Intersex Progress Pride Flag Intersex Progress Pride Flag

On Monday, June 3, Mayor Cavalier Johnson and the City of Milwaukee celebrated Pride Month with the raising of the Intersex Pride Flag at Zeidler Municipal Building. The Intersex Progress Pride Flag combines the traditional rainbow flag with other elements symbolic of unrepresented groups within the LGBTQ+ community. Alderman Peter Burgelis and Alderwoman JoCasta Zamarripa, who represent that community, joined Mayor Johnson along wih other city officials and employees including The Hive, the city’s LGBTQ+ employee resource group (ERG).

The Pride Flag will fly outside of Zeidler Municipal Building and other City buildings throughout the month of June.

“I am honored to join my fellow out alder, Peter Burgelis, in raising the Intersex Progress Pride Flag for Pride month this year. And to be joined by Mayor Johnson, who has been a tremendous ally to our LGBTQ+ community, as well as members of The Hive, our LGBTQ+ Employee Resource Group—well, my heart is full. Happy Pride, Milwaukee!” said Alderwoman Zamarripa (District 8), Milwaukee’s first openly LGBTQ+ elected official.

Alderman Burgelis (District 11) added “By intentionally choosing to fly the more inclusive Intersex Progress Pride Flag, the City joins Milwaukee County to make a statement that everyone is seen, welcomed, and respected in our community.” Burgelis was elected as the Milwaukee County Board’s first out member in 2022. In 2024 he became the second out member of the City’s Common Council.

Flags Fly Statewide

The ceremony followed Governor Tony Evers executive order #229 that authorizes state buildings of any jurisdiction of the state of Wisconsin to fly the Progress Pride flag during the month of June. Governor Evers presided over the raising of the Pride flag at the State Capitol some days prior, on May 31. “I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again, raising the Pride flag over the Wisconsin State Capitol sends a clear, unequivocal and decisive message that here in Wisconsin all are welcome. Raising the Pride flag also sends an important reminder to people who work in the other wings of this building that this is, in fact, the People’s House. These elected leaders serve at the pleasure of the people of this state—and yes, that means LGBTQ Wisconsinites, too,” Evers said. It is the sixth time Gov. Evers has had the flag flown since his election in 2018. He also issued a proclamation declaring June 2024 “LGBTQ Pride Month” throughout the state of Wisconsin.

In this critical election year, the importance of both the City of Milwaukee and the State of Wisconsin’s recognition of Pride Month through this highly visible demonstration of solidarity is particularly welcomed. In these times when the LGBTQ community faces the ever-increasing and ever more rabid attacks of the “other wing,” as Governor Evers so clearly and deftly stated, it is reassuring to know our leaders celebrate our rights and dignity under our flag and together with us. The rainbow flag is also an urgent clarion call today when the Christian Nationalist “Appeal to Heaven” flag of insurrection is flown in Washington D.C. by the Republican Speaker of the House of Representatives and by a Federal Supreme Court Justice.