Have a Happy (and Inclusive) PrideFest!

Once again, Milwaukee’s LGBTQ community celebrates PrideFest. Now in its 31st year, the annual celebration launches Milwaukee’s lakefront festival season with a show of Pride that represents all facets of Milwaukee’s gay, lesbian, bisexual, transgender and queer life. When it comes to inclusive diversity, PrideFest truly is, as I’ve often said before, the only act in town. In fact, the family friendly festival is known for its all-welcoming atmosphere where everyone, regardless of age, ethnicity, gender or affinity, enjoys the party and ambiance only LGBTQ folks can achieve.

This year’s PrideFest opens on Thursday evening for the first time. Featured events include the Big Gay 5K Run/Walk and, beginning at 6 p.m. in the Dance Pavilion, a blow-out dance party with DJ Chomper among others. The night closes with electronic music group Cash Cash. Friday festivities begin at 2:30 p.m. with the PrideFest Opening Ceremony (at 3 p.m.). Friday’s activities include the PrideFit program of gym drills, yoga, urban and belly dance. The “Exercising Pride Health & Wellness Area” is open around the green just inside the PrideFest Main Gate and showcases LGBTQ nonprofit organizations dedicated to community well-being. It will be open on Saturday and Sunday as well. The Youth Area starts its weekend of activities of dance, drag, open mic and karaoke while The Wom!nz Spot Lounge & Café brings its usual lineup of lesbian-centric talent with the Dance Pavilion stage showcasing a full array of music, dance and drag. There’s also the audience-astounding Dinder Brothers Family Circus, a freak show of fire eaters and trapeze artists. The night’s Miller Lite Main Stage headliner is singer-songwriter Daya.

Then, beginning at noon Saturday, the party continues with a packed schedule of all PrideFest has to offer. The Stonewall Stage presents a lineup of information sessions from HIV health, sex, obstetrics and gynecology, to politics and meditation. The LGBT Film/Video Festival screens black and queer films. The Stonewall Stage continues on Sunday with presentations on PReP, spirituality, intersex issues and kink. Also on Saturday, The Children’s and Family Stage offers kid friendly acts and magic. Meanwhile, visitors can find all the various stages going full tilt with local and national talent including JoJo and culminating with Jussie Smollett, both on the Miller Lite Main Stage. Of course, it wouldn’t be PrideFest without Saturday’s traditional fireworks at 9:30 p.m.

Sunday opens again at noon and once again all the stages are abuzz with another full day and night of entertainment. Drag divas, DJs and the Bottoms Up Aerial Burlesque round off the PrideFest weekend. The Sunday headliner is none other than the B-52’s, the band that rang out the 20th century and rang in the 21st with hardcore dance groves.

Last year, PrideFest’s attendance set a record of more than 37,600. This year’s attendance will hopefully break that record. Of course, the 90-degree weather helped but for many, especially in these times, attending PrideFest is a political act, a true declaration of our Pride as LGBTQs and as allies and advocates for social justice and equality. Ultimately, our celebration was made possible by those who fought for our rights at Stonewall. We must never forget their struggle, and we must continue it. Happy Pride!