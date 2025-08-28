Jazz in the Park Features “Pride In the Park” Night

× Expand Photo by Melissa Miller Photography via Facebook Jazz in the Park - Cathedral Square Park Jazz in the Park at Cathedral Square Park in Milwaukee (2024)

Milwaukee Pride launched the summer with PrideFest 2025 and is now wrapping it up as sponsors of Pride in the Park, a special LGBTQ-centric edition of Jazz in the Park on Thursday Aug. 28. Presented by Johnson Financial Group, this traditional lower East Side musical event takes place on Cathedral Square and begins at 5 p.m. with happy hour. Local LGBTQ+ and allied businesses are the evening’s featured vendors. Betsy Ade & the Well-Known Strangers with guests Our Voice Milwaukee provide the live musical entertainment from 6-9 p.m. for what is billed as a “joyful, powerful celebration of music and togetherness.”

Cathedral Square has special significance in local, regional and national LGBTQ heritage. That history goes back over half a century. It all began with the opening of This Is It! (aka TITS) in 1968 just steps from the Square. Until its recent closure in March of this year, TITS remained one of the nation’s oldest gay operating bars.

Cathedral Square, of course, is so named because it is the location of St. John’s Cathedral and the seat of Catholic Archdiocese of Milwaukee. Lobbied by civil rights activist Leon Rouse, gay Archbishop Rembert Weakland was a pivotal voice in the passing in 1982 of Wisconsin’s Assembly Bill 70 as the nation’s first anti-discrimination bill to protect LGBTQ rights.

PrideFest itself traces its second earliest iteration to Cathedral Square. Organized by PrideFest founder, activist Bill Meunier and others, having outgrown its original location at Mitchell Park, in 1989 and 1990 the park was the site of the LGBTQ’s community rallies for equality and the destination for the Pride Parade that stepped off in Walker’s Point.

Rainbow Crosswalk

In 2018, in commemoration of Cathedral’s Square significance in LGBTQ history, Milwaukee Pride underwrote the Square’s Rainbow crosswalk. In collaboration with other Cream City LGBTQ groups and the Milwaukee Department of Public Works “Paint the Pavement” program. It was reinstalled in May of this year after street construction resulted in its temporary removal. Ironically, when Milwaukee Pride announced the refurbishment of Cathedral Square’s rainbow crosswalk, a young gay man, unaware of local lore, naively posted an online response to the effect of “why bother, This Is It! is gone.”

In 2021, despite the cancellation of PrideFest due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a special Pride celebration took place on Cathedral Square. Milwaukee Pride president and CEO Wes Shaver, along with Mayor Cavalier Johnson and County Executive David Crowley and other city leaders, launched the city’s first MCTS Pride Bus and HOP Streetcar both brilliantly adorned in rainbow array. Even the macarons distributed at the ceremony and a Pride art installation were in rainbow colors.

Drag performances have also been part of the Bastille Days in recent years with “This Is It!” providing the performers. Just steps away from the main event TITS also allowed a gay respite for Bastille revelers from the Square’s bustle and beignets. Milwaukee Pride continued the drag programming at the event. Milwaukee Pride President and CEO Wes Shaver commented its rationale saying, “with ‘This is It!’ closing, I didn’t want the drag show and queer stage to disappear for Bastille Days. Naturally, Milwaukee Pride stepped up to present the Bastille Days Drag Show 2025.”

That sponsorship led to the unique Pride in the Park theme for the upcoming Jazz in the Park that continues the Square’s queer history. “I talked to Eddie Sturkey, the executive director of East Town Association and we came up with the idea to take my ‘Pride in the Park’ concept and roll it up into an all-LGBTQ lineup for Jazz in the Park. It’s my commitment to make sure drag and musical artists don’t lose work despite other challenges.”