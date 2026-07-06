LGBTQ Life is Alive and Well in Cream City

× Expand Original photo by Nicholas Klein - Getty Images Rainbows over Milwaukee skyline photo edit

Since 2020 Milwaukee has earned a 100% rating on the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) Municipal Equality Index and QueerMoney recognized it as Wisconsin’s most affordable queer metropolis to live in. Our fair city is also listed among the nation’s top 15 LGBTQ Friendly cities. That necessarily implies that ample entertainment, support services, athletics and the arts are readily available to make living the queer life in Cream City easy. And, while another Pride Month has passed, Milwaukee’s year-round, 24-7 sense of Pride offers a full spectrum of grouping outing or date-night destinations and diversions for our LGBTQ population and our allies.

As it turns out, the Milwaukee Art Museum (MAM) is the city’s greatest repository of queer art. From the mid-19th century French sculptress and painter Rosa Bonheur, who carried official papers allowing her to dress in men’s clothing, to the closeted 20th century minimalist Agnes Miller, and from the great contemporary portraitist Kehinde Wiley to Winslow Homer, among many, many others, MAM’s collection on view and special exhibits include a broad representation of artists of LGBTQ persuasion.

In fact, its current special exhibit, “Gertrude & Friends: The Wisconsin Magic Realists” features work by “colorful personalities” (there’s nothing like a euphemism, is there?) including Karl Priebe and John Wilde.

Bravery in Bloom

Art galleries, like Portrait Society Gallery and SaveArtSpace, among others throughout the city, regularly include local LGBTQ artists. Bravery in Bloom, A Queer Art Festival took place last May organized by Courage+, a LGBTQ youth support organization.

For over four decades the city’s purveyor of modern music, Present Music has always promoted queer and transgender musicians and composers. Producing diverse and engaging LGBTQ stage works, the Boulevard Theatre just wrapped up its 40th season, Theatrical Tendencies its 10th, Bombshell Theatre its 12th and, of course, there’s the Purse Strings Productions, a drag troupe that has made its fame reviving “Golden Girls.” Inspiration Studios in West Allis is a bastion of the inclusive arts, promoting new and veteran artists of various disciplines. It is home to Theatrical Tendencies and provides performance space, offers art classes and space to a broad range of events, queer and otherwise.

Cultural Asset

Book stores were once enclaves of the revolutionary intelligentsia and safe spots of any self-respecting LGBTQ community of yore. While Carl Szartmary’s Outwords Books, for decades the East Side destination for the city’s bookish LGBTQs, closed some years ago, Szatmary’s legacy is maintained through its Men’s Book Club. Meanwhile, this obligatory cultural asset has evolved with the times. Today, while not exclusively LGBTQ, more broadly inclusive bookstores are filling the gap. All offer author events, readings and a spectrum of book clubs, each geared to specific readerships. On the East Side, there’s Boswell Books and Woodland Pattern now on the South Side. On the West Side are two woman-owned shops, The Well-Read Damsel and Thirst Books. Both are dedicated to romance as well as relative sub-genres. The pair quite literally book end the so-called “Romance District,” a dozen-block zone of North Avenue dotted with welcoming cafes and other shops straddling the Milwaukee/Tosa frontier.

The LGBTQ Community Center and Diverse and Resilient host a number of affinity groups focusing on families, transgender health and senior and youth. GAMMA, a men’s recreational, cultural and social club celebrates its 50th anniversary this year. It offers members a variety of activities from dining out events, sheepshead, hiking and karaoke nights to various theatre and other cultural outings.

Athletics have long been integral part of the community’s life. This year, SSBL (Saturday Softball Beer League) celebrates its 50th season. Other sports, all now organized under the Milwaukee Gay Sports Network, include rugby, tennis, volleyball and other team sports. Speaking of teams, all of our local professional sports organizations, the Milwaukee Brewers, Bucks and Admirals offer LGBTQ Pride events during their respective seasons!

Bar District

And, of course, the bars are alive and well with the sound of music, pool, and the occasional slam of bar dice. While there are significantly fewer clubs than in the past (there were 26 Milwaukee bars and restaurants listed in a 1997 Quest Magazine), today there are not only several traditional haunts that have been in operation for decades, but also newer ones, including some that are not exclusively LGBTQ but otherwise completely inclusive.

Intersecting the heart of the gayborhood, East National Avenue and adjacent streets boast several of Milwaukee’s oldest bars. The cluster of Walker’s Pint (the state’s only legacy lesbian bar), Kruz Kruzbar, LaCage, DIX and Fluid and as well as more recent additions Pop and the LGBTQ friendly Sabbatic make up the core. A few blocks further south are the classic leather and Levi bar, the Harbor Room and a sports bar, Woody’s, now under new ownership that has embarked on an expansion of its events calendar. Woody’s has long been the host of a thriving Thursday sheepshead night and is home base for the Castaways MC Milwaukee, a leather and Levi social club. Speaking of bookending, other LGBTQ friendly bars are located elsewhere in the city: the Art Bar in Riverwest and Cactus Club in Bay View.

Drag bingo nights with Dear Ruthie are now held at Pop and Karen Valentine calls balls at Miss Katie’s Diner on the Marquette Campus. Rumor has it that Hamburger Mary’s may return as soon as a suitable venue is found.

Naturally, all of these organizations, groups and businesses have social media pages and websites where one can find details on and updates on Milwaukee’s LGBTQ community activities.