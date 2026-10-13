Marking Milwaukee LGBTQ History Month through Art

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If any event provided a galvanizing moment in world LGBTQ+ history, it is the HIV/AIDS pandemic. Locally, when the first AIDS case was diagnosed in Milwaukee in 1982, the community responded accordingly and in many ways. At first, despite the infection only affecting gay males, the communal engagement spanned the full demographic spectrum of LGBTQ+ people. In fact, that abbreviation itself was born of the common cause that united us. Among those earliest responders were the performing and visual artists and patrons of the arts. In Milwaukee, we had our fair share.

The earliest HIV/AIDS awareness campaigns took the form of print media agitprop. Featuring the work of local artists Thoman Pawzun, Robert Uyvari and others, the gay press in collaboration with the nascent AIDS Resource Center of Wisconsin (ARCW, today Vivent Health) provided broad circulation for their images that encouraged testing and safe sex. Pawzun sold copies of his posters, donating 100% of sales income to the S.E. Wisconsin AIDS Project. Inspired by the “Names Project” quilts, a national movement that assembled thousands of quilts memorializing those who had passed due to HIV/AIDS, created one entitled “Our Common Quilt” that poignantly featured the images of local AID victims.

Like dozens of others, I too became involved in that communal response. In 1996 I chaired the auction for ARCW’s Make-A-Promise fundraising gala. A themed event at the time, my first Make-A-Promise was titled “Faces of AIDS.” It showcased portraits of HIV victims created by local artists. Later, as curator of the Milwaukee Gay Arts Center (MGAC), I would select Milwaukee related “Names Project” quilts for “Tapestries,” the gallery’s inaugural art exhibition in 2005. The next year, a group show entitled “The Saint Sebastian Project” had local artists interpret the theme of the patron saint of plague victims.

Eggs Benedict

Expand Photo via Niki Johnson Eggs Benedict by Niki Johnson Niki Johnson's "Eggs Benedict" on view in 2013. The portrait of Pope Benedict XVI is latex condom embroidery on steel mesh, wood, and plexiglass.

But it was the saga of Eggs Benedict that made Milwaukee world famous. Created by Milwaukee artist and MIAD instructor Niki Johnson, Eggs Benedict is, from a distance at least, a flattering, lifelike portrait of a smiling Roman Catholic Pope Benedict XVI in his full papal array of furs and brocade (a look some old school Catholic critics embraced as “medieval,” in a good way, of course). Using a colorful palette of 17,000 condoms as her medium, the artist knotted them onto a mesh frame, weaving a latex likeness of the then sitting pope. Her muse was the pontiff himself, or rather his morally blind 2009 statement on the subject of condoms as a viable means of HIV prevention in Africa. Suffice it to say, his remarks condemned their use and suggested they actually increase the spread of infection. Taking three years to complete the work, Johnson first displayed the condom pope at Milwaukee’s Portrait Society Gallery in 2013. Cue the ensuing controversy, indignation of some and the inspiration of others.

Among the others was AIDS activist, art patron and philanthropist Joseph R. Pabst who would subsequently buy the work at auction for a significant sum. His intention for the purchase was to keep Johnson’s work from disappearing into a private collection by donating it to the Milwaukee Art Museum. Pabst had already brought a display of “Names Project” quilts to the museum and, in 2012, donated Taryn Simon’s photograph, “Live HIV” to the museum years earlier in recognition of World AIDS Day.

Dan Keegan, at the time MAM’s director, accepted Pabst’s latest gift in 2015, agreeing to put Eggs Benedict on display for four weeks later that year. While Catholics were incensed by what they deemed an insult to the church and the pope himself, the artist’s defenders focused on freedom of expression for the greater good in the fight against AIDS and misguided dogma.

Worldwide Coverage

Meanwhile, Eggs Benedict did what art is supposed to do. Keegan’s decision gave impact to the purchase. Its subsequent donation to MAM and its brief four weeks on view resulted in an explosion of worldwide press coverage. It engaged, infuriated, and instigated dialogue. In August 2015 a panel discussion underwritten by Pabst entitled “Art, AIDS, Religion and Censorship” was held at MAM. Despite being boycotted by the Milwaukee Catholic Archdiocese, the panel of five—which included the artist, a Catholic theologian and columnist, a Marquette law professor, a MAM curator as well as art historian and founder of the Harvey Milk Institute (among many other queer art credentials), Prof. Jonathan Katz led a lively, if at times contentious conversation, on the role of art in the era of HIV/AIDS.

Fortunate enough to attend the event myself, I was not surprised at the logic versus illogic of the proceedings. Those speaking for the church, aside from the arguments against condom use or any other seeming act of contraception, also offered downright mindboggling rationalizations like “people don’t want to use condoms” and, anyway, Africa lacks refrigeration so the effectiveness of condoms expires quickly. Those supporting the artist cited science and the negative impact of allowing religion to dictate behavior in the face of a deadly worldwide health crisis.

While the work has since been relegated to a storage bin somewhere in MAM’s collection, that inadvertent international messaging accomplished exactly what Johnson, Pabst and MAM had hoped for, namely HIV/AIDS awareness and the need for action to stem the pandemic’s progress.

Politically Charged

To MAM’s credit, while certainly the most politically charged of any AIDS related artwork previously exhibited, it was just one of many pieces dedicated to the mission of messaging. Over the course of the AIDS crisis, MAM has exhibited related works including the Taryn Simon photograph, Live HIV, and installations by Felix Gonzalez-Torres, whose works were featured in the museum’s, “Currents” exhibition series and are now part of its permanent collection.

Pabst continued his collaboration with MAM, in 2017 underwriting a bus tour for a contingent of docents to Chicago’s Alphawood Gallery to see “Art AIDS America,” a survey of AIDS related artwork from the 1980’s to the present co-curated by Jonathan Katz and Rock Hushka.

With World AIDS Day in the offing, perhaps MAM might consider returning Eggs Benedict to view, however briefly. I understand the fragile condom medium has likely corrupted in Dorian Gray manner. That may be as impactful an image as the original, if not more so.