Milwaukee Celebrates Lesbian Visibility Week 2026

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The Milwaukee Lesbian Visible Week (MKE LVW) Committee announces the 2026 Lesbian Visibility Week celebration schedule. Beginning April 17 and ending April 25, the variety of social and commemorative events ranges from a traditional potluck and a special dedicated sports night, to a “Family Reunion” and a dance. In solidarity, both the City of Milwaukee and Milwaukee County will raise the five striped lesbian flag for the duration of the official LVW dates, April 21-25.

LVW was established in 1990 as an international observance to recognize, celebrate and raise awareness of the lesbian community. Now overseen by The Curve Foundation, a national nonprofit organization dedicated to lesbian and queer stories and culture, each year local committees throughout North American coordinate their respective LVW events based on a common theme. In recent years, themes have been trans-inclusivity, unity and rainbow families. The 2026 theme is Health and Wellness.

Milwaukee’s LVW committee includes nearly a dozen members. Bev Jenkins, who serves as its communications manager, spoke to the LVW’s purpose saying, “Within the rich diversity of our community, it’s a time not only to come together but also extend an invitation to our allies, friends, family and community leaders to stand with us.” She also noted the reason why LVW is so important. “LVW week exists because of the disparities that exist within the lesbian community like chronic disease, and substance abuse. It’s about visibility, power and change. I call it a powerful opportunity to celebrate, uplift and honor our community. I’m excited about the week and working with the dynamic group of women. We’ve become a strong community because of our belief in what we are working on,” Jenkins said.

While the MKE LVW Committee focuses on the week’s activities, it is also looking at collective, year-round social functions, like the potluck brunch that may become a quarterly event.

Here is the schedule of the 2026 MKE LVW events:

Friday, April 17: Brew and Boards, a family-friendly night of board games hosted by Style Pop Cafe 5-8 p.m.

Saturday, April 18: Family Reunion, hosted by WI LGBTQ History Project, MKE LVW Committee and Walker’s Pint 2-5 p.m.

Sunday, April 19: Lesbian Potluck, hosted by the Milwaukee LGBT Community Center and the MKE LVW Committee 12-3 p.m.

Tuesday, April 21: Raising of the Flag & Lighting the Milwaukee County Courthouse and the Raising of Flag & City of Milwaukee Raising of Flag at the Zeidler Building

Friday, April 24: Women in Sports Trivia Event, hosted by Bernells, a Women’s Sports Bar in Madison, 5-7 p.m.

Saturday, April 25: Soft Life,/Loud Love LVW Dance at POP 7-12 a.m.

MKE LVW event collaborators and sponsors includes HER Lounge MKE, Lesbian Visibility Week North America, MKE Lesbian Visibility Week Committee, Wisconsin LGBTQ History Project, Milwaukee LGBT Community Center, Walker’s Pint, Pop Bar, LaCage, Style Pop Cafe, LVW North America, HIVE (City of Milwaukee LGBTQ Affinity Group), PRISM (County of Milwaukee LGBTQ Affinity Group), Bernell’s, PFLAG, G/L Community Fund, Milwaukee County and the City of Milwaukee

Additional information may be found on social media under “MKE Lesbian Visibility Week” on Facebook and Instagram