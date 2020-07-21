Milwaukee LGBTQ Sports Strike Out for the Season

My LGBTQ POV is proudly sponsored by Dr. Stephanie Murphy, DDS. Dr. Murphy's practice philosophy is to treat her patients the way she would want members of her family to be treated. She looks forward to taking care of you and your smile. Read past columns here.

Like every other aspect of life the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted Milwaukee’s sports LGBTQ scene. With Governor Evers’ ”Shelter at Home” order, the summer sports season across the spectrum, like Milwaukee’s PrideFest and other festivals, appeared at first to only require a postponement. It was presumed social distancing and other health conscious practices would contain the virus. But when the Wisconsin Supreme Court rescinded Evers’ order, conditions in Milwaukee began to worsen. Milwaukee Gay Volleyball Association and the Milwaukee Beer Barons Rugby Football Club cancelled their seasons. Given the close contact nature of both sports, neither are unlikely to make a comeback this summer. SSBL (Saturday Softball Beer League) did as well but hoped to conditions might improve to allow an abridged season to begin later in the summer.

As Milwaukee’s reopening plan went gradually through its stages and it appeared the COVID-19 transmissions were on the wane, SSBL (Saturday Softball Beer League) organization decided to launch its 2020 season with play beginning on July 11.

Optimistically, it also scheduled the 42nd Annual Dairyland Classic Softball Tournament. Long a local tradition, the DLC draws dozens of teams from across the United States and Canada to play and party. Normally held over Labor Day Weekend, this year’s event had been moved forward to July 31 to August 2. A total of 18 regional teams including several from Minneapolis and Chicago had already registered within days of being announced. In preparation, SSBL had stocked up on face masks (emblazoned with SSBL and DLC logos), gloves and hand sanitizers for the fields. Special field rules were also devised in deference to the circumstances. These included a face mask requirement for umpires and catchers at all times during play.

Hit by the Spike

However, due to the subsequent spike in COVID-19 cases, the Milwaukee Health Department is not issuing sports event permits until August. Additionally, some cities, like Chicago, have quarantine orders in place for people returning from states with high infection rates. Unfortunately, the list of states meeting that criterion has been expanding. With Wisconsin’s ever-increasing numbers, the state is already on New York’s quarantine list and may soon be added to others. The uncertainty surrounding the DLC’s logistics and potential health risk for players forced SSBL to cancel both the DLC and the regular season.

SSBL’s fund raising for 2020 has also been impacted by the COVID pandemic. One of the league’s primary revenue streams is its Miller Park and Fiserv Arena concession volunteer crew. Players staff one the park’s larger concession stands and earn a percentage of sales. In 2019, SSBL volunteers accrued $25,000. These funds are used for the league’s operating costs as well as to help individual players cover their participation fees. With the Milwaukee Brewers’ season opening this week without fans in attendance, the question remains when or if the fans will ever return over the course of the home game schedule. Should fans return, this will mean a limited contingent of SSBL concession volunteers could be back in action. One way or the other, SSBL’s 2020 income, now at zero, will be negligible compared to the past.

Meanwhile, the Milwaukee Metro Tennis Club recently began its abbreviated season earlier this month. It plays at Wick Field’s tennis courts on Sundays. With built in social distancing, tennis will probably remain the only LGBTQ athletic activity for the duration of the pandemic.

