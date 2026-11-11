Our Voice Milwaukee Performs at the Bradley Symphony Center December 5

× Expand Photo via Our Voice Milwaukee - Facebook Our Voice Milwaukee Our Voice Milwaukee performing for the holidays.

Our Voice Milwaukee (OVM), Cream City’s LGBTQ+ chorus, presents its holiday concert, “Hallmarked Homos: Unwrapping What Matters” on December 5 at the Bradley Symphony Center. A historic moment for OVM, it is the group’s debut in such a venerable venue. The concert’s program promises a “heartfelt holiday performance exploring the tension between commercialism and connection.” Under the baton of artistic director David Heim, musical selections include some silly takes on holiday classics takes and “seasonal sparkle.”

Founded in 2010 under artistic director Ken Forney, OVM represents a significant chapter in Milwaukee’s LGBTQ cultural life, particularly of its four decade-long choral history that goes back to 1985 with the formation of Festival City Gay Chorus (FCGC). An all-inclusive group of singers, it performed cabaret tunes as its main genre and became known for its concerts, AIDS benefits and the comforting support of the bereaved at memorials for AIDS victims. Under the name Fest City Singers, the group sang at the1992 international GALA (Gay and Lesbian Association of Choruses) Festival in Denver. Over the years, other choral groups evolved.

In 1987, members of the original FCGC formed Cream City Chorus. It would continue performing until 2012. Men’s Voices Milwaukee was established in 2001 and fostered the creation of Women’s Voices Milwaukee in 2006. All promoted the mission of maintaining an artistic and social outreach to the greater LGBTQ community and beyond. Each had their special brand, energy and appeal. Whether at PrideFest, the Milwaukee Gay Arts Center, UWM’s Zelazo Center, affirming houses of worship and other locations, their performances delivered a common message of the universality of love and acceptance.

All-Inclusive

OVM’s name change reflected a change in the chorus membership. “Our Voice” reflected, like its earliest predecessor, an all-inclusive openness to all genders and identities. As its mission statement declares, OVM “offers Harmony in music to help inspire Harmony in the community. Our Voice Milwaukee exists to provide a visible presence and a positive voice in and for the Wisconsin LGBTQ+ communities.”

Continuing Milwaukee’s queer choral tradition, OVM’s ebb and flow of membership over the decades was particularly impacted by the Covid pandemic in 2020. While OVM maintained a presence, including a virtual ZOOM concert that took place at the height of the pandemic, the number of active chorus members contracted to barely a dozen. At its first live, post-pandemic performance, only eleven singers participated. Yet, that concert’s theme of renewal, love and resilience would portend an unanticipated comeback. Perhaps it was that communal sense of relief and a desire to break out after those months of isolation, the need for social interaction, and, of course, the desire to sing, that, over the following months, prompted the chorus’ expansion to almost 80 members. OVM’s appeal was (and remains) also in the camaraderie among singers, offering its members alternative interactive engagement to the bar scene and social media.

Meanwhile, the organization has continued to grow. Today, OVM boasts over 130 active members. And it is still recruiting singers in the tenor, baritone and bass ranges. With those numbers, however, OVM found itself in a logistical dilemma. Most of the group’s traditional venues for both rehearsal and performance could no longer accommodate them. More singers meant the need for more space, seating, risers and, most significantly, an ever-growing budget. Fortunately, thanks to the generosity of its members, their supporters (including spouses), and buttressed by fundraising events, OVM found new and exciting accommodations at Alverno College and a rehearsal space at Milwaukee Youth Arts Center.

GALA Festival

Collaboration with other national LGBTQ choruses also continues. In 2024, OVM, together with its sibling, Madison’s Perfect Harmony Chorus, participated in the GALA Festival, a five-day musical event that drew 7,000 attendees. In 2028, GALA takes place in Minneapolis, with OVVM and Perfect Harmony slated to attend.

For OVM, its upcoming December 5 concert at the Bradley Symphony Center is a culmination of those many decades of ever evolving history and, especially, the dedication and generosity of its leadership and members. Among the all-volunteer support network is a core of musical processionals whose unrelenting efforts brought the Bradley Symphony Center from dream to reality. The one-night only event that kicks off OVM’s 16th season has been conceived as a look beyond the commercialism of the holidays, intended to create a unique and entertaining experience to lift spirits in a way only a queer point of view can achieve. Along with a mix of holiday favorites, the concert also includes a premiere performance of Johnny Mark’s “After the Holidays,” in an arrangement by Eric Knechtges, commissioned for Our Voice Milwaukee.

“Hallmarked Homos: Unwrapping What Matters” concert tickets and other information may be found at the Our Voice social media page and on its website Ourvoicemke.org.