Portrait Society Gallery Exhibit Features Queer Wearable Art by Andrew Whitver

Expand Photo courtesy of The Portrait Society Gallery of Contemporary Art 'Only Queens' by Andrew Whitver 'Only Queens' by Andrew Whitver

On Friday, May 1, Milwaukee’s Portrait Society Gallery opens a new exhibit featuring the text-related art works by Anne Kingsbury, John Tyson and Andrew Whitver. Thematically related, each artist’s works integrate words, art and daily life as independent projects within the exhibit.

Presented in the south gallery, representing the queer variation on the theme, is Andrew Whitver’s collection of hand-felted, political identity sweaters entitled “Only Queens.” Whitver, a Washington state transplant, moved to Milwaukee from Spokane three years ago with his partner, Kevin Brannaman. An artist, activist, former gallerist, curator and arts commissioner, he immediately set about organizing “QKE” a citywide, multi-venue (nearly two dozen) queer art show in celebration of Pride Month in 2023.

Whitver’s current project is rooted in his past embrace of political and statement clothing. Receiving “strongly mixed reactions” to a “Safe Sex is Hot Sex” shirt, he discovered the T-shirt as a powerful medium. Relating the history of his prêt-à-porter propaganda, Whitver explained, “I started wearing political or identity clothing in the late ’80s while working with various AIDS advocacy and awareness groups. The first shirt I wore said SAFE SEX IS HOT SEX and featured a graphic of two naked male torsos lying on top of one another in a missionary position.”

Dirty Looks?

Living in Seattle at the time, Whitver described the reaction, “I received quite a bit of feedback for wearing the shirt, some good, mostly bad, and several dirty looks. I was surprised to see that a T-shirt could cause such a stir. That experience stayed with me and shaped how I think about clothing as a public, visible expression of values.”

Over his two-decade long involvement on the board of directors of Seattle’s PrideFest, Whitver’s queer-themed shirts (dozens of them) became his medium of participation in community, advocacy and visibility. Today, with American politics increasingly polarized, he has again turned to wearable protest. This time, in deference to Wisconsin’s chilly climes, he created hand-felted sweaters. Emblazoned with strong statements in bold words in soft, tactile materials, they are both potent and tender.

“The current administration pushed all my buttons, and I still wanted to walk through the world with my values visible on my clothing. I began felting onto my sweaters. I had felted on sweaters in the past, mostly to cover moth holes and prolong their life, but I had never used words. The first sweater I made featured the word PEACE,” Whitver said. Unlike the stir his T-shirts caused in Seattle, the local response was overwhelmingly positive. “I began felting more sweaters. Friends asked if I would felt theirs, and others asked if I would teach them how to felt onto their own. These pieces continue my long-standing practice of wearing my values in public, using clothing as both personal expression and quiet protest.

An Opening Reception with refreshments takes place on Friday, May 1, from 5-8 p.m. The Portrait Society Gallery is located at 207 E. Buffalo Street Marshall Building, Fifth Floor.

portraitsocietygallery@gmail.com