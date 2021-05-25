Pride 2021 Preview

While the uncertainly about the state of the pandemic forced the cancellation of Cream City’s main Pride events, PrideFest and the Pride Parade, June will nevertheless be filled with Pride celebrations across the spectrum from frivolity of drag shows and the roar of a mass motorcycle ride to a show of political solidarity for social justice.

Despite its cancelation of PrideFest, Milwaukee Pride has arranged for Pride visibility throughout the month. The Hoan Bridge will be illuminated in rainbow lights from June 3 through 6. And, thanks to a collaboration with Milwaukee County, an MCTS bus arrayed in the Pride colors will be ceremoniously launched at Cathedral Square on June 1.

The “FAT DIX Pride Beach Party” takes place June 5 and 6. A collaboration of two popular Walker’s Point watering holes, Fat Daddy’s and D.I.X, the two-day Pride celebration features DJs, drag queens and a Sunday brunch.

This Is It, Milwaukee’s oldest gay bar, celebrates Pride 2021 with a series of “Pride Edition” shows beginning on May 30. These include “Grown and Sexy Matinee” with Trixie Mattel and Katya Zamolodchikova on May 30, an 18+ Pride Night Drag Revue on June 2, and many others throughout Pride weekend and beyond.

Loud and Proud

The world’s largest annual motorcycle ride honoring the LGBTQ community, the Ride with Pride Motorcycle Run 2021, takes place on Saturday, June 5. An estimated 300 riders are expected to participate. They’ll cover a near 40-mile route through the city and over the Hoan Bridge replete with police escort. Riders assemble at the House of Harley-Davidson, 6221 W Layton Ave, Greenfield, WI, at 9 a.m. with departure at 10:30 a.m. It’s going to be loud and proud.

The March with Pride for Black Lives Matter happens on Sunday, June 13. A reprise of last year’s successful march for social and racial justice, the March assembly point is the PrideFest main gate at East Chicago Avenue and Harbor Drive. The event will begin with opening speeches at 1 p.m. and step off at 2 p.m.

At Milwaukee Brewers Pride Night, Monday, June 14, trans community member Dora Diamond will sing the National Anthem. The ticket price includes, appropriately enough, a Fanny Pack giveaway (a perfect necessaire for any pitcher, catcher or switch hitter). The Brew Crew will play the Cincinnati Reds.

Speaking of the Reds, in case you’re wondering, as was I, about the whereabouts of the once illustrious, now infamous Reds play-by-play announcer Thom Brennaman, who set off a bit of a tempest, when, during a game back in 2020, he blithely spoke the homophobic slur, “faggot” on a red hot mic. It seems he’s currently calling games for the five-team Liga de Béisbol Profesional Roberto Clemente in San Juan, PR (home of the Congrejeros de Santurce). The man seems to have a penchant for hurricanes.

Elsewhere in the Badger state, the very first Waukegan Pride takes place June 5. Also on June 5, the Kenosha Pride Benefit Show takes place at the Rhode Theater in downtown Keno.

And, in the state’s sticky finger hub (it’s the maple syrup), Marathon County, Central Wisconsin Pride takes place June 18-19 at the Motorama Museum Event Grounds in Aniwa, WI. It includes camping (the tent kind) and an act billed as “Bottoms Up Aerial Burlesque.” The latter alone sounds inspired and inspiring enough to warrant a trip up North. Besides, Marathon County Board’s Executive Committee recently rejected a proposed inclusive “Equality for All” resolution. In a New York Times report on the matter, one septuagenarian board member, Arnold Schlei, is quoted decrying the very idea that “Hmongs, coloreds and gays” be treated the same as whites. A show of solidarity would be appropriate.

Meanwhile, just in time for Pride, LEGO has released a Pride set “because everyone is awesome.”