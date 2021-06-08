Pride in Milwaukee

× Expand Photo credit: Milwaukee Pride Facebook page

Attending the June 1 Mayoral Pride Month Proclamation and MCTS Rides with Pride Bus Launch Ceremony—along with the opening of artist Jason Scroggin’s “Massimals MKE: Rainbow” sculpture installation on Cathedral Square—I was particularly struck with a sense of Pride not only in the context of Pride Month and the cause it commemorates, but also of Pride in both the city itself and Milwaukee County.

Milwaukee Pride, Inc President Wes Shaver opened the ceremony with remarks reflecting on the cultural visibility, recognition and celebration of Pride represented by this historic launch. More importantly, he also cited the “immense care and concern for the LGBTQ community of Milwaukee” embodied by this collaboration with supportive local government. Perhaps the most poignant part of the MCTS Pride Bus launch ceremony were the eloquent speeches that followed. Mayor John Barrett, County Executive David Crowley, Common Council President Cavalier Johnson, Milwaukee County Supervisor Chairwoman Marcelia Nicholson, Alderman Bob Baumann, and PNC Regional President Chris Hermann all spoke for diversity and inclusion.

Some made mention of Milwaukee’s perfect score of 100 on the Human Rights Campaign’s Municipal Equality Index accomplished in part due to the city’s non-discrimination ordinance and the mission of its Equal Rights Commission that serve to promote the advance inclusion and equality.

Alderman Bauman mentioned Milwaukee’s leadership in the campaign to ban conversion therapy for minors, a practice known to cause pathological harm to the children subjected to it. Milwaukee was the first Wisconsin city to ban it. Numerous other municipalities and counties have since followed suit. Baumann also condemned Republican controlled state legislature for stoking division by doubling down in its obstinate defense of it.

Significant Advances

Beyond these advances in official policy, we’ve seen significant advances in LGBTQ in other public realms as well.

The arts have moved from the confines of the former Milwaukee Gay Arts Center (MGAC) to our internationally renowned Milwaukee Art Museum and even the Pfister Hotel. Mainstream theater seasons now include LGBTQ relevant plays that edify the broader population on issues once discreetly relegated to the confines of MGAC, Theatre X, the Boulevard and Off the Wall Theaters.

Advances in local corporate and business recognition of the value of LGBTQ employees and consumers began with a few affinity groups and donations to community causes. Today the Wisconsin LGBT Chamber of Commerce boasts nearly 700 members, with a great percentage of them non-LGBT owned and operated. They include the Milwaukee Admirals, Bucks and Brewers professional sports franchises, and, of course, the Green Bay Packers. And, just a reminder, the Brewers’ Pride Night takes place June 14. And talk about inclusion, it features transwoman Dora Diamond singing the National Anthem and our own drag diva, Dear Ruthie, throwing out the first pitch. Of course, there’s also a fanny pack give-away.

Our relationship with Milwaukee Police Department has evolved as well. Once targeted and harassed by the city’s boys in blue during Chief Brier’s 20 year reign of terror, thanks to cooler heads prevailing, various LGBTQ community entities have collaborated with MPD to help pave the way for today’s relatively copasetic relationship. Just last weekend MPD escorted a contingent of hundreds of riders during the “Ride with Pride” motorcycle run. Less well publicized have been positive MPD policy changes in deference to transgender community needs. We’ve also seen MPD police academy candidates marching in formation in the Pride Parade.

While the days of Stonewall activism, of ACT UP demonstrations at city hall, the earliest Pride events and the opposition by some in high places to PrideFest moving to Henry Maier Festival Park, may seem like yesterday to the veterans of those times, they are barely familiar to today’s young LGBTQs. However, continuing the struggle in their way, today’s activists have embarked on their own campaign for social justice and equality. One major and significant difference is that now Milwaukee County and municipal governments are largely behind them.

Meanwhile, when you see that rainbow bedecked MCTS Pride Bus (and the HOP, too, by the way), take Pride not only in what we have achieved since the Stonewall Rising but also in both the City and County of Milwaukee for their affirmation and celebration of our and their LGBTQ community.