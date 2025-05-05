PrideFest 2025: Thanks to Loyal Corporate Sponsors and a Dedicated Production Team, the Show Goes On

× Expand Photo via Visit Milwaukee - visitmilwaukee.com Milwaukee Pride Parade - 2022 Milwaukee Pride Parade marches through Walker's Point (2022).

Within hours of the new regime’s inauguration on January 20, an executive order was issued that declared Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) programs “illegal and immoral discrimination.” Federal agencies would, therefore, no longer be permitted to observe Black History Month, Holocaust Remembrance Day and LGBTQ Pride Month among other “special observance.” Idaho and Utah have since banned the display of rainbow flags on government buildings with more states expected to follow suit. A Federal ban is likely.

Fearing retribution and right-wing backlash, many corporations kowtowed and cancelled their DEI initiatives, effectively ending their support of Pride Month and the LGBTQ community. Target, a store that had once proudly sold LGBTQ-themed merchandise in celebration of Pride Month, was among the first to do so. Anheuser Busch, parent company of Bud Light, cancelled its sponsorship of St. Louis Pride. Other corporations followed suit. As a result, nationwide, Pride event donations, sponsorships and grants, whether from organizations, corporations or individuals, are not expected to reach funding goals. In response, Minnesota’s Twin Cities Pride (TCP) ditched sponsor Target. Although community support made up the difference, in the meantime the TCP organization faces a $200,000 deficit due to other lost corporate sponsorships.

Rainbows in Milwaukee

In Milwaukee, however, the reality is quite different. Wes Shaver, president and CEO of Milwaukee Pride Inc., producer of PrideFest, offered a litany of loyal corporate sponsors who remain steadfast in support of the LGBTQ community. “Miller Lite and Beer Capitol Distributing, SKYY VODKA and General Beverage, Vivent Health, the Milwaukee Brewers, US and BMO Banks, Kroger/Metro Market, Potawatomi Bingo Casino, Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin and Kylie Minogue Wines among many more have come to the table in support of PrideFest 2025,” Shaver said. He added, “All of these highlighted returning partners have stepped up to intentional conversations and were always committed to partnering this year.”

The very idea of maintaining the festival’s donor base is especially stunning in light of the dilemma faced by other Pride organizations. Despite what is happening in San Francisco, St. Louis and elsewhere, Milwaukee’s Pride partners have committed to remain supportive. “The best part about the big news is I’ve retained our traditional sponsorships and partners,” Shaver continued. “We will not experience a fallout of partners in response to Republican anti-DEI executive orders.”

He admits, however, the effort was not without challenges. “It was not a year of rinse and repeat when one could simply assume that partners would stand by Pride. Instead, it was a matter of discussions and conversations with partners to ensure that they were showing up in the right way and creating a positive experience for them at PrideFest.” Shaver said. In fact, according to Shaver, the various sponsors, some of the PrideFest supporters for decades, “shared where they are at and confirmed their support of the community and their LGBTQ employees. It was clear that our partners understand what an event like PrideFest means to the city, the culture of the community as a whole…not just slapping a name on an event for dollars.” This, as Shaver noted, reflects Milwaukee’s ability to create events for the population as a whole. The corporate leadership in turn supports the city and its message of welcome.

Win-Win Strategy

Speaking to the issues facing Twin Cities Pride, Shaver explained his win-win strategy. “I approached our partners by looking at the historical commitments they have made not only to the festival but on their daily engagement. I looked back at their participation and intentionality. I looked back and identified that they were part of our event long before 2020 with the advent of DEI. They were doing the work before it became a mainstream topic. I took that to heart: They were showing up.”

For other sponsors, however, there were obstacles. Some risk losing federal funding on which they rely if they are seen to be delivering care specifically to the LGBTQ community. “Our health care system is in fear for their funding and about what they can and cannot do. Under the circumstances I realized that we all have our community’s best at heart. Even when such tough subjects were discussed, the atmosphere was positive,” Shaver said.

When asked about reaching out to the Milwaukee LGBTQ community for financial support, Shaver explained his reply framed by the philosophy at Milwaukee Pride. “I feel our community faces so many housing and job insecurities every day. I didn’t feel it was responsible to ask it to fund Pride. It is the festival’s responsibility to work for its financial stability, but it should not fall on the back of the community.”

“We have to be honest and acknowledge that any event in the city that hires labor unions and vendors requires major investment. I could not sever a relationship with a corporate partner and ask the community to make up the difference. That’s not the model we operate nor our direction. We would rather reduce parts of the festival than impose that cost on the community,” Shaver said, adding, “The celebration is a privilege. Regardless of the nature of the event, it is provided to the communities for their enjoyment and cannot be taken for granted.”

Finally, Shaver commented on the factor of the PrideFest production team itself and how it contributes to the continued success of the organization even in these politically challenging times. “We didn’t expect people operating at 100% after the pandemic. We met people where they were. Our team continues to work hard and mutually support each other. Everyone knows their role and responsibility. It’s very exciting. Despite today’s challenges we remain empowered to do the work with integrity and not be discouraged,” Shaver concluded.