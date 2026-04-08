PrideFest Announces Headliners, Entertainers and Fireworks for this Year’s Festival!

× Expand Photo courtesy Visit Milwaukee PrideFest PrideFest

Milwaukee PrideFest, Inc. has announced the entertainment line-up for its 2026 PrideFest celebrating its 30th anniversary at Henry Maier Festival Park. Together with presenting partner, Vivent Heath, Milwaukee Pride will present spectacular headliners and a special 30-minute fireworks display underwritten by Heller Law Offices and J&M Displays. Festival visitors will again enjoy carnival rides (introduced in 2025), six stages of nonstop entertainment, over 120 vendors featuring food, art and community resources, as well as PrideFest’s signature attractions including the LGBTQ+ History Exhibit, Red Light District, and the Intersection Stage, showcasing 100% local talent.

Opening Thursday, June 4 and running through Saturday, June 6, the festival’s theme will honor the legacy of its past three decades of music and will showcase exciting mix of comedy, culture and nightlife across six stages.

“As we celebrate 30 years at Henry Maier Festival Park, we’re honoring not just a milestone, but the moments, music and memories that have shaped PrideFest into what it is today. This year’s 30-minute fireworks show (the longest in our history), reflects that celebration, paired with a full weekend

of thoughtfully curated activations that pay tribute to the past three decades while bringing our community together in powerful and meaningful ways. PrideFest has always been about connection, and, in 2026, we’re celebrating every corner of the community that made this journey possible,” said

Wes Shaver, President & CEO of Milwaukee Pride, Inc.

Opening Night

Opening night, Thursday, June 4, features RuPaul’s Drag Race alums Lydia B. Collins, Kori King, Suzie Toot and Olivia Lux with local talent DJ MEL-DOWN as the evening’s top act in the Dance Pavilion.

The Friday, June 5, line-up include America’s Got Talent performers Brody Ray and singer/actor, Brian Justin Crum along with American pop singer/songwriter Jake Wesley Rogers (America’s Got Talent, Kesha & Cyndi Lauper Tours). The Dance Pavilion welcomes Detroit’s Stacey “Hotwaxx” Hale (The Godmother of House Music, Detroit’s first female of house music to ever spin on the radio!)

On Saturday, June 6, the talent spans a broad spectrum from comedian and actress Dulcé Sloan (Conan, The Steve Harvey Show, Comedy Central) and 76th Street (Nashville-based indie pop-rock duo consisting of lifelong friends Haley Gold and Spencer Bryant), to ‘90s pop singer-songwriter Sophie B. Hawkins, DJ Shawna (official DJ of the Milwaukee Bucks) and DJ Shaun J. Wright (Chicago-born DJ, producer, vocalist and queer icon renowned for blending deep house with 808 drumming, retro vocals and euphoric synths).

“Every year, we push ourselves to raise the bar, and 2026 is no exception,” said Jorna Taylor, dance pavilion manager, adding “This lineup reflects the energy, diversity, and innovation that define PrideFest and the Dance Pavilion. As we celebrate 30 years on the Summerfest grounds, we’re honoring a legacy which has grown into one of the most iconic Pride experiences in the country. This year, we’re bringing together powerhouse talent who honor our history in the House music scene, emerging artists who are the future of dance music, and fresh sounds that move across genres and generations, all with the goal of creating a space where everyone feels seen, celebrated, and free on the dance floor.”

Fully Inclusive

Meanwhile, as it has for three decades, the festival promises a fully inclusive community experience. Through impactful new partnerships with Black Pride MKE, PrideFest 2026 offers a powerful, all-POC entertainment program on Saturday night and, with Courage+ joining as the official Youth Area partner, programming and experiences for LGBTQ+ youth and families.

As in years past, the Hoan Bridge will also be illuminated all weekend long as a visible, city-wide celebration all can enjoy. Then, on Saturday night at 9:30 p.m., PrideFest lights up Milwaukee’s lakefront with an expanded 30-minute fireworks display, each minute representing its 30 years at Henry Maier Festival Park.

The online box office is open. Visit pridefest.com for schedules and attractions. For general festivalFAQs, please visit: https://www.pridefest.com/faqs

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