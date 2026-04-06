SSBL: Celebrating 50 Years of LGBTQ+ Softball in Milwaukee

× Expand Photo by EHStock - Getty Images Softball, bat and helmet

For half a century, since 1977, Milwaukee’s Saturday Softball Beer League (SSBL) has led the city’s LGBTQ+ community as a model of sportsmanship, inclusion and just plain fun. As a founding city of the national LGBTQ+ softball organization, NAGAAA (North American Gay Amateur Athletic Alliance), Milwaukee’s role in the history of national sports was immediate. It hosted the national Gay Softball World Series in 1979 and again in 1985. Finally, in 2009, SSBL hosted its third and greatest event, NAGAAA-Fest, a world series that brought dozens of local, national and international teams and hundreds of players to Cream City. Of course, in the interim years between world series, SSBL produced an almost annual softball tournament, the Dairyland Classic, that found its roots in those early years as the Wreck Room Classic.

SSBL’s longevity and success are rooted in a very basic premise (and, coincidently, the motto of NAGAAA-Fest): fun and friends first. That simple concept may be the reason why SSBL has sustained itself without scandal, financial crises or disruption for its five decades. Its leadership is and has always been made up of dedicated volunteers motivated by the love of the sport and the social dynamics of teamwork. That may explain why commissioners, board members and team members tend to stay on for the duration while other organizations find themselves hunting for new leadership every few years.

Speaking of finances, the league has always been self-sufficient, relying on team and players’ fees, sponsors and income derived from volunteering, staffing a beer pod at PrideFest and as concession workers for Milwaukee Brewers’ games. Now in its 19th year of stadium volunteering, there are already nearly 40 people signed up to help at 61 games for the upcoming season. The program not only raises funds for the league but also for players with 75% of the income dispersed to individual volunteers as reimbursement for sport relevant costs (like players fees), tobacco cessation products and sports relevant travel. That program benefits the league by involving those who might not otherwise be able to participate. In recent years, the average income per game has been over $1,500.

Positive Impact

That constancy is also reflected in SSBL’s positive impact on the community on and off the softball diamond. It has engaged the broadest range of participants across all demographics from sexual identity and gender, age and ethnicity. For that reason, we awarded the Shepherd Express LGBTQ Progress Award to SSBL in 2016 in celebration and recognition of its 40th season and to its founder, Tommy Salzsieder, in 2018. In 2024, the Progress Award honored Mona Garcia, an ally and long-term SSBL board member, who also served as a consultant to NAGAAA’s board of directors.

In a conversation with SSBL’s current commissioner, Kurt Baldwin, I asked what was on tap for the league’s 50th anniversary season. “We are doing a fundraising Bingo at Pop on Saturday April 4 and a kickoff party follows on Sunday, April 26 at Walker’s Pint. Food and merchandise will be available. The season starts on May 2. Right now, we have nine confirmed teams but working on one or two more. We will have a booth at PrideFest displaying some of our historical items. There will also be an SSBL contingent in the Pride Parade, which will celebrate our new logo (that features the Hoan Bridge and the Milwaukee skyline) and tagline, ‘Bridging our Past to our Future,’” Baldwin said.

There will also be a Dairyland Classic Tournament (DLC), July 10-12. Traditionally held over from Labor Day weekend, the dates were moved to accommodate the gay softball World Series that will be held that weekend in Columbus, Ohio. Three SSBL sponsored teams plan to attend.

Commemorating 50 Years

“To celebrate our history, every week at our extra innings event (social events at SSBL sponsor bars) we will be giving all players and fans commemorative buttons celebrating the last 50 years. Most of them will be old logos from tournaments, World Series and from the league itself. Players who collect the most of them will be able to use those to win prizes at our end of season banquet,” Baldwin said. “Another thing with the 50th season, every registered player will receive a commemorative 50th season jersey from SSBL. Meanwhile, we’ve been handing out window clings to our sponsors to display in their front windows showing that they support our league currently or in the past. We also have posters in Spanish in recognition of the support we receive from the Hispanic community.”

Beyond the celebration of softball and the camaraderie of the sport, SSBL’s 50th anniversary represents the culmination of undeterred community identity and activism, in which individuals rallied around a mission to simply play ball. In doing that, they confronted detractors (like a conservative Milwaukee suburb that did not want to allow a gay softball league to play in its park … but eventually relented when less homophobic heads and rental fees prevailed). Ultimately, though, the bond of sharing America’s favorite pastime (along with some brats and beers) contributed to the advance, if not the embrace, of our common values of quality and inclusion.

Congratulations and thanks, SSBL!