SSBL Hosts the 45th Annual Dairyland Classic Softball Tournament

A sure sign of summer on the wane is the Dairyland Classic, SSBL’s (Saturday Softball Beer League) annual tournament held on Labor Day Weekend. The 45th DLC takes place from August 31 to September 1 at Wirth Park in Brookfield and Malone Park in New Berlin.

Due to limitation of available fields, only 36 teams can compete in the 2024 DLC (over its history as many as 51 have participated). The teams represent a broad spectrum of leagues from throughout the USA and Canada. The international representative hails from Toronto, while teams from Boston, Chicago, Fort Lauderdale, Iowa City, Nashville, Phoenix, Saint Louis, the Twin Cities and Washington, D.C. make up the national contingent. Teams are all recreational level D and E Divisions according to the NAGAAA/International Pride rating system.

This year’s DLC director is James Kohler from the Madison Softball League and Saint Brady Vodka is the event’s presenting sponsor.

Opening Party

In a nod to modern times, the pre-tournament coaches’ meeting will be held virtually, an innovation which SSBL Commissioner Kurt Baldwin admits is a practical alternative to holding it during the “chaos of the opening party.” That party, which is also the DLC’s team registration event, takes place on Friday, Aug. 30 at La Cage NiteClub (for early arrivals there is a happy hour at Fluid the evening prior).

Due to the number of field complexes, the divisions play separately. To encourage after play mixing and mingling on Saturday, D and E teams are paired and assigned a sponsor bar, Baldwin explained. Tournament games continue on Sunday, Sept. 1. The DLC concludes after the championship games with an awards banquet with trophy presentation held at Pop, Milwaukee’s newest LGBTQ bar, located in Walker’s Point.

Monday Funday

But there’s more. On Monday, Sept. 2, SSBL and the DLC host “Monday Funday” with the Milwaukee Brewers. Everyone is invited to join SSBL as the Brewers take on the St. Louis Cardinals at American Family Field. The game starts at 1:10 pm. There will be a tailgate prior (location TBD). Tickets ae reserved in designated sections that start at just $12. Information may be found at SSBL”s Facebook page, “SSBL Milwaukee” or at fevo-enterprise.com/event/Dairylandclassic2.

For nearly half a century, SSBL and the DLC have contributed to Milwaukee’s LGBTQ community in a myriad of ways. Aside from providing a fun and family friendly outlet for sports-minded community members, SSBL has made history not only for the community but also for the city itself. Milwaukee was among the five founding cities of NAGAAA, the North American Gay Amateur Athletic Alliance. Over the years, in addition to the 45 DLC tournaments, it also hosted three Gay Softball World Series in 1979, 1985 and 2009. All have served to raise Milwaukee’s profile as a destination city as well as contribute to its economic wellbeing.

As an all-volunteer organization and one that is exemplary in its role as a leader in the struggle for equality, SSBL, its founder Tommy Salzsieder and its ally Mona Garcia have all received the Shepherd Express LGBTQ Progress Award.