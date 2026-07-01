On Sunday, July 5, beginning at 1 p.m., the 50th Anniversary M&M’s Club Reunion takes place at LaCage NiteClub. The event runs, according to the M&M Club Alumni social media page, “until the last person crawls out.”

The reunion welcomes M&M’s former owner, Bob Schmidt, whose contributions to Milwaukee’s LGBTQ culture, lore, history and progress are the stuff of legend. He officially opened M&M’s at the corner of North Water and East Eire Streets on the nation’s bicentennial, July 4, 1976. In its inaugural edition published shortly thereafter in August, GLIB Guide, a local entertainment magazine, announced the occasion, writing, “This weekend, another new bar had its grand opening: M&Ms+, in the same neighborhood as The Inferno and The Wreck Room. A free buffet was offered and the crowd overflowed into the street. The two bartenders, Lanny and Bob, really put in a day's work while the ever-popular Jamie Gays served as grand opening hostess.”

Destination and Community Center

For the next 30 years, M&M’s was as much a destination for Milwaukee’s night life as it was a de facto LGBTQ community center. Its upper room served as a meeting space, a clinic offering flu shots and later HIV testing, and concert venue. Meanwhile, the bar itself on the main floor had live musical entertainment, a popular restaurant The Glass Menagerie and a patio designed by local artist Robert Uyvari. It even boasted an old-fashioned phone booth.

This year’s reunion is actually the third to celebrate the venue. Held on Mother’s Day, May 8 in both 2016 and 2022, the first two took place in the club’s original Third Ward location for the 40th anniversary of the Club’s opening and the 10th of its closure in 2006. It drew hundreds of former patrons and was hosted by Bob Schmidt and the bar’s most famous bartender and manager, Ron Thate, universally and affectionately as “Rona.”

The second, originally scheduled for 2021, was postponed by the Covid pandemic but returned the following year. Again, hundreds packed the place. Despite its austere remodeling into a trendy cocktail bar, the exposed Cream City brick walls and the curvaceous bar still offered that familiar ambiance. Much had changed, of course. Despite being stripped of those familiar requisites like the baby grand piano, the mounted deer head with its antlers crowned with a string of Christmas lights, rainbow decorations, and, of course, the phone booth, the nostalgia was palpable.

Giddy Exchanges

I took a couple of hundred photos at both events. There were the obligatory posed group photos, but the candid shots truly expressed the vibe. I managed to capture those intense conversations and many a giddy exchange by those caught up in the moment of reliving what doubtlessly were some their finest and fondest memories of their lives. Sadly, the current owners of the former M&M’s were not able to host this year’s reunion.

But, while the old environment may be lacking, it is Bob Schmidt, his staff and patrons who made M&M’s three-decade long history. Many of those familiar faces will be in attendance. Schmidt is coming in from Palm Springs and will be presented with a special award. Rona, who passed away suddenly in November of 2023, will be there in our hearts.

The reunion will also feature a Retro Drag Show from 3-4 p.m. hosted by Karen Valentine, retro drinks and a photo exhibit. The event takes place on LaCage’s main level with outdoor seating available as well.

More information may be found at the Facebook pages of the Wisconsin LGBTQ History Project and M&M’s Alumni