The Gaily Haunted House on South Clement

Wandering the moonlit streets of Bay View on a brisk fall night, you may find yourself in the eerie glow of A & J’s Halloween House at 2943 S. Clement Ave. And, if you do, make a donation. It goes to a good cause: Pathfinders, Milwaukee’s youth shelter and services agency.

The haunted premises also serve as the home and business location for the couple behind the curtain, Andrew Reid and Jamie Beauchamp-Reid. They began decorating their Halloween House nearly two decades ago with a small display. But, unlike the many rudimentary front-yard graveyards and spider webs, theirs took a thematic turn, growing ever grander in scale and ever more complex. Plans begin in the spring with a concept and preliminary sketches. Both their companies, Andrew’s Realty and Jaimer’s Floral, cover the construction expenses. They give a shout out to Bliffert Lumber that supports their effort with affordable materials.

“We do something different every year, so it doesn’t get boring,” Reid says. “It entails a new set of engineering problems. Animatronics add additional layers to the theme. People like motion, whether lights creating illusion of movement or actual movement. The displays look good day and night, but the scene really comes alive in the dead of night with the lighting and atmosphere. No matter what we do, whether a popular movie or another theme, we always go for Halloween eyes.”

The display is always theme-based. It could be a popular sci-fi film like Area 51, or a dark but whimsical take on the 1940s musical State Scare, complete with an 18-foot-tall Ferris wheel. For the 2016 election, the scene was a frightening debate between a banshee and the boogeyman (the boogeyman won). Last year’s theme, “Just Buried,” celebrated Andrew and Jamie’s wedding (they were married the previous September) with a hearse for two, drawn by skeleton horses in front of a spooky two-story cathedral. This year’s theme, “Jaimer’s Little Shop of Horrors,” alludes to Beauchamp-Reid’s flower shop, and is up through Oct. 31. Once the holiday is over, it all comes down.

But it’s not simply for the fun of it and to create neighborhood excitement for the holiday. The attraction is also a fund-raising effort for Pathfinders. According to Reid, the idea was to help abused children. “There was a personal connection,” he explains, “knowing Pathfinders dealt with abused and homeless children, and that they specifically help LGBTQ kids, it was two birds with one stone. Being LGBTQ ourselves, we wanted to help our community. It was a natural extension.”

The effort has not gone unnoticed. Milwaukee media aside, the house on South Clement has even been featured nationally on “Good Morning America.” Locals anticipate the display, and some even come from out of state to admire it. All are encouraged to donate. There’s a cash drop box located in front of the display, but donations may also be made online directly through the Pathfinders website (these are tax deductible). This year, the couple would like to match last year’s $5,000. Through their tireless efforts, they have raised nearly $15,000 in the last three years.

For more information, visit facebook.com/ajshalloweenhouse. You can make a donation by visiting pathfinders.webflow.io/ajshalloweenhouse.