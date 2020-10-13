The GenreQueer films at the Milwaukee Film Festival 2020…At Least it’s Something

× Expand Gay Chorus Deep South

This is my traditional moment to mourn the passing the Milwaukee LGBT Film/Video Festival. This is the third year in which we sadly go without one of our community’s greatest cultural experiences, one that had endured over three decades. Of course, this year would have been different. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic here would not have been the gala opening at the Oriental Theater, nor a week’s worth of new LGBTQ films and videos, the ever-popular programs of men’s, women’s and trans’ shorts.

But, in our quest for assimilation, and no doubt due, in great part, to the realities of funding, politics and the logistics of putting on a film festival even in the best of times, we have to acknowledge the loss and accept what we have instead: half a dozen films integrated into the Milwaukee Film Festival’s GenreQueer category.

While limited, the six features present varied aspects of LGBTQ community and provide a range of answers to the question, “what is identity?” They also probe into the individual’s quest to attain and validate his, her or their identity.

Watching the trailer for Hannah Peel Utt’s Before You Know It ones gets a definite madcap vibe of “Sex and the City,” “Modern Family” and “Family Guy.” Beyond the dysfunction and nuttiness we’ve come to enjoy in those, this film’s array of characters promises drama, emotion and a touch of queerness.

Crowd Pleasing

Directed by David Charles Rodrigues, filling the feel-good category and applauded as a “crow-pleasing documentary” by the San Francisco Bay Times, Gay Chorus Deep South takes the San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus to the well below the Mason-Dixon Line where music sooths the savage beast of red state homophobia.

Markie In Milwaukee, by filmmaker Matt Kliegman Community Partner Forge, is perhaps the most compelling of this year’s selections. It chronicles the process of a former fundamentalist minister, who at age 46, decides to transition and live as a woman. Compiled from footage made over the course of a decade, Kliegman’s film follows Markie’s struggle with her identity and her confrontation with the realities of her conflicting worlds.

The Brazilian entry by director Daniel Nolasco, Mr. Leather, provides the kink category entry. With tableaux vivants reenactments of leather saint Tom of Finland scenes, and against the creak of leather jackets and jodhpurs, the film follows contestants vying for the title of Mr. Leather Brazil.

The rare subject matter of the French film No Box For Me. An Intersex Story by Floriane Devigne is reason enough to pique one’s interest. Of the more recent additions to the LGBTQIA+ initialism, for most, the “I” remains recessed into that cascade of letters without any idea of what it stands for. Here is hopefully an insight into the non-binary world we struggle to understand.

Paris Is Burning, a familiar and classic documentary from 1990 directed by Jennie Livingston, captures the essence of New York City’s Black ball and house drag scene. Today, for its intimate exploration of race, gender and identity issues, it remains a must see in the pantheon of LGBTQ documentaries.

In the days of the Milwaukee LGBT Film/Video Festival community organizations would either through sponsorship or affiliation be made Community Partners of the features screened during the event. Strangely, only half of the Milwaukee Film Festival offerings are so listed. This year’s Community Partners include FORGE (Markie in Milwaukee), ART*BAR Riverwest, Wisconsin LGBT Chamber of Commerce and Outwords Books Gifts and Coffee (Gay Chorus Deep South), and Cactus Club (Paris Is Burning). Oddly and conspicuously absent from the list are the city’s main LGBTQ organizations like the Community Center, Milwaukee Pride, Diverse & Resilient and Cream City Foundation.

One wonders why.

