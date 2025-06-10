The Wisconsin LGBT Chamber of Commerce: Building a More Equitable, Inclusive Economy

× Expand Photo by Ajax9 - Getty Images LGBTQ Open Business A business displays the pride flag outside their window

During Pride Month, the LGBTQ+ community traditionally celebrates its accomplishments in its struggle for equality. The historical back-story of that struggle is the Stonewall Uprising of June 1969 and the many social, health and political achievements that followed thanks to dedicated social justice advocates.

Little attention has been paid, however, to the empowerment of the LGBTQ+ community through its developing business infrastructure and its impact on the grander goal of universal equity and inclusion. Today, the Wisconsin LGBT Chamber of Commerce, an affiliate of the National LGBT Chamber of Commerce, represents that strategically important facet of our community.

Founded in 2012 by current president and CEO Jason Rae, the Chamber’s stated mission is “to create a fully inclusive state by promoting economic growth and opportunities among LGBT-owned and allied businesses, corporations, and professionals in Wisconsin.” Its successful fulfillment of that mission is reflected in the Chamber’s exponential growth over its 13-year history. Today, its current roster lists over 750 members, representing everything from small mom-and-pop operations to major corporations.

Economic Opportunities

The searchable Active Member Directory on the organization’s website (wilgbtchamber.com) includes 27 categories from Advertising and Media to Weddings. Included are Diamond Founding Members BMO Bank, Molson Coors beverage company and Wisconsin Economic Development. Among the Platinum and Gold Founding Members are dozens of corporations, financial institutions, legal firms and health groups as well as professional sports organizations including the Green Bay Packers, the Milwaukee Brewers and Milwaukee Bucks. The Shepherd Express itself is also a Gold Founding Member.

But what exactly does the Chamber do? In pursuit of its mission to promote economic growth and opportunities, members host varied events and programs throughout the state and throughout the year. Some are designed specifically for members and include networking sessions like the monthly “Coffee Connection.” As a Chamber Training Institute certified entity, the Chamber holds webinars on a range of business subjects.

There are also numerous programs tailored to specialized needs up-and-coming businesspeople like the “LGBTQ+ Entrepreneur Bootcamp” and “The Business Leadership Academy,” a 10-month training course for emerging LGBT+ and allied business leaders. The Chamber’s LEAD. (Learn, Elevate, Achieve, Deliver) series, a virtual training program, focuses on providing its members with the tools and strategies necessary to succeed in business. It partners with the U.S. Small Business Administration as well as professionals from within its membership to share knowledge and expertise.

Community Connection

Expand Photo via WI LGBT Chamber of Commerce - Facebook Out in the Kitchen 2024 - WI LGBT Chamber of Commerce Chefs at the 2024 Out in the Kitchen event at Discovery World hosted by the Wisconsin LGBT Chamber of Commerce

Other events are public and serve to create a community connection between Chamber members and the community they serve. Recently presented by Adoption Choice Inc., a “Growing through Adoption” event in Green Bay featured Olympian Greg Louganis as keynote speaker. Proceeds from the evening helped support community programs to reduce the costs of adoption for Wisconsin families. Meanwhile, in Mineral Point, the launch of a Stage Reading Series is scheduled at the Shake Rag Alley Center for the Arts. Locally, a popular annual food tasting event, “Out in the Kitchen” showcases Milwaukee area restaurants.

Of Milwaukee’s Pride Parade’s nearly 200 entrants in 2024, most were area businesses and many of those were Chamber members. For 2025, it is likely that with the growth of the Chamber even more of the businesses represented by marching units will also be members.

The Chamber’s success is in part attributable to its embrace by the State of Wisconsin itself. Governor Tony Evers has long been an advocate of LGBT businesses and of the Chamber. In 2019, as one of his first acts as governor, Evers issued an executive order protecting LGBT employees from discrimination. During the pandemic in July 2021, he met with Milwaukee business owners. Facilitated by the Chamber and held at an LGBT owned business, the roundtable discussion provided the opportunity for Evers to engage with local entrepreneurs facing the challenges of the pandemic and to reiterate his support of diversity in Wisconsin’s business environment. That same year, the Chamber recognized Evers for his efforts, naming him “Advocate of the Year.” In 2022, through a federal stimulus program targeting minority businesses, Wisconsin provided the Chamber with a $1.5 million grant.

The celebration of Pride Month is therefore also a recognition of LGBTQ+ and allied entrepreneurs, businesses and corporations and their role in keeping our greater community strong, visible and vibrant.

Out in the Kitchen returns on July 22 at Discovery World in Milwaukee. This fan-favorite event showcases the incredible talent of Chamber culinary members—LGBTQ+ and allied alike—through delicious samples, local flavor and a vibrant celebration of community.