‘We Are Family!’: Milwaukee Celebrates Lesbian Visibility Week 2025

× Expand Photo by Diamond Dogs - Getty Images Lesbian Pride Two women run on a beach holding the gay and lesbian pride flags.

Since 1990, Lesbian Visibility Week (LVW) has been celebrated by the world’s lesbian community. According to the Curve Foundation, the event’s national coordinating entity, LVW “serves as a beacon of support, shining a light on the experiences, perspectives, and needs of LGBTQ+ women and nonbinary people. Our mission remains clear — to increase understanding, visibility, and create a positive legacy for our community.”

With “We are Family” as its theme, LVW runs this year from Monday, April 21 to Sunday, April 27. It culminates on April 26 with International Lesbian Visibility Day. Here in Milwaukee, a local committee, LVW MKE, comprised of a dozen members representing a broad range of the lesbian community, is organizing the city’s LVW activities. Among them are familiar personalities including Tanya Atkinson of Planned Parenthood, Brenda Hanus of LAMM (Lesbian Alliance of Metro Milwaukee) and Bev Jenkins from the African American women’s community with Brenda Coley as an advisor.

In a conversation I had with committee members—community activists Stephanie Hume, Janice Walker and Francesca Wilson—we discussed the particular need for lesbian visibility, especially now, and the efforts to organize this year’s special events.

During that conversation Janice Warren, a former Lesbians of Color (LOC) board member and co-founder of Connexus, a male and female organization under the auspices of Diverse & Resilient, reminisced about the days she spent as an activist with LOC. Noting how it produced a broad range of events functions from Black History Month and holiday dinners to other events, some in collaboration with the Martin Luther King, Jr Center, Warren noted the changes she has observed over the decades.

“It was in the 1990’s when Lesbian Visibility Week was originally established as a means of gaining social recognition and awareness,” Warren said, adding, “but today, even though the ‘L’ is the first letter of ‘LGBTQ,’ lesbians have never been at the forefront. Today Trans and POC are being pushed back into the closet. We have to meet the moment. Given today’s divisiveness and fear, there is a greater need.”

United Front

Stephanie Hume, a decades-long activist and currently a community advisor to the Wisconsin LGBT History Project, continued the thought on lesbian visibility and beyond. “Now there is a concerted effort to erase us. We need to make sure all of the community be seen. That means trusting each other and committing to diversity and acceptance. The divide and conquer strategy of our opponents needs to be confronted with a united front. LVW is really important. We can see and feel it in your own backyard. It’s happening here,” Hume said.

In the spirit of LVW, Hume noted she had nominated Wisconsin Senator Tammy Baldwin for inclusion of the Curve Foundation “Power List.”

Turning to the week’s activities, LVW MKE committee has planned their main events with the “We are Family” theme in mind. Focusing on encouraging and organizing communication between generations as well as on providing opportunities for gathering together, feeling safe and having fun, each event provides a different means to that end.

Proclamations and Receptions

The first takes place on Tuesday, April 22, at City Hall with an official acknowledgment of the lesbian community through a proclamation issued by Mayor Cavalier Johnson and a resolution passed by the Milwaukee Common Council. (Milwaukee County and the State of Wisconsin have also issued proclamations). During the event the lesbian flag will be raised. It will be flown for the duration of LVW. A reception will follow.

The City Hall event was made possible by the efforts of Common Council member JoCasta Zamarripa, the council’s first LGBTQ identified member, and the city’s newly appointed LGBTQ liaison, Courtney Langosch, as well as HIVE, the city of Milwaukee’s LGBTQ affinity group. Other collaborating partners include the Wisconsin LGBT History Project, Diverse & Resilient and Planned Parenthood.

On Saturday, April 26, a dance takes place at Denizen MKE, 4227 West Vliet Street. The event opens at 7 p.m. with an hour-long open mic featuring local poets, performers and entertainers. The dance follows from 8 p.m. to midnight. The festivities are organized by the LVW MKE committee and, in particular, member Francesca Wilson, owner of HerLounge MKE, a pop-up women’s dance club.

The following day, on Sunday, April 27, a traditional lesbian potluck lunch takes place from 1-4 p.m. at the Milwaukee LGBT Community Center, 315 W. Court Street. The family focused event is made possible through the collaboration of the Community Center and Wisconsin Rainbow Families, a local volunteer organization dedicated to the support of LGBTQ families.

In a special message to Milwaukee, Curve Foundation founder Frances “Franco” Stevens stated, “In this moment, being visible is an act of defiance. Lesbian Visibility Week is about standing proud, sharing our stories, and making sure our voices are heard. It’s a chance to stand on our values, build community, foster understanding, and create a lasting legacy that ensures LGBTQ+ women and nonbinary people are never erased.”

Events information and updates may be found at lesbianvisibilityweek.com and social media.