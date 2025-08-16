Whither Our LGBTQ+ Community?

× Expand Photo by ComicSans - Getty Images Neon Rainbow

Over time, any community, social, religious, ethnic or otherwise, experiences growth and contraction as needs, trends, politics and other fateful influences cause the inevitable ebb and flow of its lifecycle. Our local LGBTQ community is also subject to those changes, of course. Some are natural and positive; others are unfortunate and avoidable.

Founded in 1980 in San Francisco with Milwaukee’s chapter following soon thereafter, the National Association of Black and White Men Together (NABWMT) aspired to confront racism in the LGBTQ community and beyond. It also offered a safe space for interracial relationships to flourish in environments that were not particularly accepting. In a city plagued by a history of segregation, NABWMT fought for the equality of its members of color who routinely suffered the indignity of oppression perpetrated within gay community.

On several occasions, the Milwaukee chapter hosted the NABWMT’s national convention. Over the decades, buttressed by the general improvement of race relations locally and nationally, its efforts eclipsed the need for a political mission. With interracial relationships more widely accepted and general integration of Milwaukee’s LGBTQ scene accomplished (although imperfectly), the group evolved. While remaining socially active and visible, its membership, now mostly couples, dwindled with the passage of time. Last year, the Milwaukee chapter formally closed.

This is Gone

Then, on Sunday morning, March 9, just weeks before its 57th anniversary, This Is It!, Wisconsin’s longest continuously operating LGBTQ bar, announced its permanent closure. The community, patrons and staff were all taken by surprise at the sudden and shocking end to the institution that was This Is It!

What began in 1968 as a hidden gay lounge with an unmarked entryway on East Wells Street just off Cathedral Square, had, however inadvertently—based on its longevity and storied-past—become a local historic landmark. Opened by Catherine Brehm and Michael Latona, the bar’s first chapter lasted over four decades. Decorated in mid-century kitsch with stained glass lamps suspended from the ceiling on gold chains with vinyl upholstered booths, comfortable bar stools and the unassuming interior of a classic Milwaukee lounge, it catered to a mixed, mostly older male, clientele.

In 2010 George Schneider became its manager and owner in 2016. Thus began the metamorphosis into a dance and drag venue targeting more contemporary patrons. Chapter two would be marked first by the removal of those famously cozy booths and replacement of bar stools. A new logo was introduced in 2018. Eventually an extensive and costly expansion and renovation completed in 2019 would double the bar’s space. Then the Covid-19 pandemic struck.

Unforeseen Blow

The disruption of the bar’s revenue stream nearly closed This Is It! However, thanks to the intervention of drag legend Trixie Mattel who became a part-owner and an online fundraising campaign in 2020, the bar managed to continue operations. Seemingly, the crisis had passed. The waning of the pandemic brought back the crowds and even allowed another round of renovations. Then, the City of Milwaukee undertook an eight-month long street renovation that impacted local parking and access to the bar itself. Once again, fate had dealt an unforeseen financial blow. This time, however, Schneider decided not to reach out to partner Trixie Mattel or the community for a lifeline, closing the bar for good.

Ironically, postmortem fund raisers did take place that brought in nearly three times the amount of those held in 2020. When Schneider launched an online fundraising campaign to cover the closure’s legal fees, he raised $7,700. General manager Darnel Watson responded with a similar effort to support staff now left without income. It raised over $23,500. A third for the entertainers garnered $895 in donations. Meanwhile, graffiti scrawled on the This is It! façade expressed the community’s grief and frustration as well as unkind epithets directed towards Mattel.

Just two months later, on May 16, the Racine-based LGBT Center of SE Wisconsin, a tax-exempt 501(c)(3) organization, suddenly shuttered its doors after a dozen years. The terse announcement citing the center’s financial issues and the current political climate as the cause left staff and patrons baffled. News reports at the time quoted a former board member, who had left six months prior, saying the Center seemed in relative financial order. In fact, according to the Center’s 2023 IRS 990 form, salaries increased 30% implying the addition of staff or raises. Follow up outreach efforts seeking further information by local news outlets went unanswered.

Their questions remain. The Center’s social media page’s last entry was posted in July, and the comments section is blocked.

All of these changes may be considered the simple facts of life. Nothing is permanent, of course. Burn out, ennui or other issues take their toll. Other LGBTQ+ organizations, especially those run by volunteers, remain vibrant and impactful in their service to the community. One could argue that, as a private business, This Is It!’s closure did not affect anyone beyond its clientele. However, as one of the 10 oldest gay bars in the nation, it had a greater historical importance. One wonders why the city itself, or entities like VISIT Milwaukee or the East Town Association did not intervene to help save This Is It! …or if they were even asked to.

Regarding the LGBT Center of SE Wisconsin, beyond the lack of transparency (a pervasive issue in the grander scheme of things but in the upper-echelons of LGBTQ leadership in particular) is the stunning lack of determination of those tasked with the stewardship of our community legacy to make things work, one way or the other (with or without a salary), especially in these political times when we need it most.