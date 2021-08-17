Whither the Cream City Foundation?

× Expand Photo credit: Milwaukee Pride Facebook page

If you attended the recent Shepherd Express LGBTQ Progress Awards Ceremony at St. Kate’s Art Hotel, you may have noticed something was missing, namely, the event’s traditional major sponsor, Cream City Foundation (CCF).

For some in the know, CCF’s conspicuous absence wasn’t such a surprise. If you’ve tried to contact the organization in recent months, you’re probably still waiting for a reply. Had you intended to participate in CCF’s State of the Foundation Zoom meeting in March, you would have been disappointed when it was cancelled (to my knowledge, there was no public notice of its scheduling or cancellation). Another hint would be CCF’s vacated office suite in the Colby Abbot Building at 759 N. Milwaukee Street.

Looking into the eerily empty space through its floor to ceiling glass windows you would only see an anally aligned row of half a dozen keys arranged on an abandoned desk. Similarly, had you perused its social media page in recent months, you would have found precious little. Had you, as I often do, visited its website, you would have noticed it was completely scrubbed with absolutely nothing other than a list of last October’s scholarship winners. There is neither mention of current staff, nor a list of board members. A contact number and email are listed, but neither seems to be working.

Investigation, Resignation

Had you been part of some inner circle, you might have learned of the resignation, five months ago, of the organization’s President and CEO, Gary Balcerzak. Apparently, in a “fortuitous” act, as a community leader with whom I spoke about the matter called it, he quietly left CCF prior to the bombshell news last March of his predecessor, Brett Blomme’s arrest on child pornography charges. Fortuitous? Perhaps. More likely, it was a case of sinking-ship syndrome. In all likelihood, in the course of the Blomme investigation that began last February, law enforcement certainly would have dropped by the CCF office, Balcerzak would probably have made a swift exit ere anyone was the wiser. Of course, that scenario remains speculation because, unlike the fanfare given his hiring barely six months prior in August 2020, no public announcement of Balcerzak’s resignation was ever made.

To be fair, I did receive a reply to an inquiry about CCF I directed to DJ Quam, current CCF board president and interim President & CEO. Deflecting my questions regarding the status of things, Quam cited a lack of staff for the organization’s low visibility. The staffing situation, he explained, was being addressed by the board of directors. Mind you, CCF has a staff of two. One would be the President & CEO, or, as has frequently been the case over the past decade, an interim President & CEO. The other is an office assistant. So, it is galling to read such a blatantly evasive excuse. Apparently, in the five months following the Blomme scandal, neither Quam nor any member of the board deemed it their role to offer any insight or updates to the community the organization has served since 1982. In his message, Quam did, however, mention that the State of the Foundation meeting would take place on September 7. That meeting would answer my questions, he wrote. Better late than never, I suppose.

Celebrate the Future

The official announcement appeared the next day. It would appear by the invitation’s upbeat tone the meeting “to celebrate CCF’s future” suggests a plan is in place to reinvent the organization. Given the moribund website, deserted office, and the recent failures in transparency and communication, it is hard to imagine what that might look like. Perhaps it entails a merger with Greater Milwaukee Foundation (GMF) that already holds the LGBTQ dedicated “Eldon Murray Fund.” Since 2011, upon the departure of then Executive Director Maria Cadenas, who served CCF for six years, that alternative has been quietly suggested each of the four times the latest President & CEO left to pursue other professional opportunities (voluntarily or otherwise).

In a conversation I had with philanthropist Joe Pabst, who, beginning over 15 years ago, established various LGBTQ dedicated funds at CCF, he questioned the relevance of such organizations like CCF. “We should be grateful for everything CCF has done and impact it has had. But the time has come to face the fact that it’s not a viable entity anymore. We’re not the generation to determine the best practices. I’m not going to rely on social or corporate glitteratti to inform me on relevant causes to fund. I think we’ve reached a time that it is up to the greater community to identify and deal with the issues that LGBTQIA+ people face.

“It’s up to entities with much larger budgets. The time has come, at least in Milwaukee, for exclusively LGBTQ focused entities to go away. Those groups are not as relevant as they once were. There are people like Joseph Brooks at Greater Milwaukee Foundation (GMF) who are part of a new generation. I believe GMF is well equipped to handle LGBTQ issues,” Pabst said.

Meanwhile, another local philanthropic organization, the Gay/Lesbian Community Fund, has, under the direction of community activist Si Smits for 26 years, remained scandal free. Over the years, it has supported dozens of LGBTQ organizations, programs and projects.