A Stunned Yokel

Expand Art Kumbalek

I’m Art Kumbalek and man oh manischewitz what a world, ain’a? So listen, I hear another U.S. Semiquincentennial (aka Sestercentennials) has come and gone and god bless that your patriotic digits and assorted body parts should remain attached and functional following such a celebration what with fireworks bursting in air and hot-dog eating contests.

Next big deal on the democracy celebratory docket is the Tricentennial, July 4, 2076. Try as I may to see how Trumpel-thinskin focks it up, chances are I won’t make it; so enjoy.

Anyways, I shall be brief this week what with another round of time-consuming medical schmutz coming my way. But I must note the passing of my friend, Kish, and mentor for all the years in the ways of being a bulls-eye gentleman and scholar.

Actor, director, playwright, poet, family man, mensch, sportsman, humorist, world traveler, sportsman and whatever else you got, Kish had it all in his kit bag.

What else to say, but allow me to recall a memory of a brilliant brief play idea he had that was never produced nor even workshopped, what the fock.

Beckettian it was I would say, brief, stark. It went something like this, and forgive me, Kish, if my memory has faltered on detail after all these years:

Stunning the Yokels

A bare stage save for a wooden chair placed center.

The actor enters stage left carrying a 12 gauge shot gun, proceeds to front of the stage, bows to audience, turns and places gun on chair. Turns to face the audience, drops his pants, bends forward and takes a minute-two long crap.

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Actor picks up the shotgun, aims, fires and blows away a patron seated in the front row.

Actor bows and exits stage right.

Curtain.

“Hi-diddle-dee-dee / an actor’s life for me / A high silk hat and a silver cane / A watch of gold with a diamond chain,” indeed.

Thank you, Kish, for your kind and gracious generosity to this guy sporting an orange ear-flapped cap, not to be forgotten as this guy strives to pay such forward in his handful of time left.

FORWARD! as our band plays on ’cause I’m Art Kumbalek and I told you so.