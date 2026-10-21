All Saints, All the Time, Always

× Expand Art Kumbalek

I’m Art Kumbalek and man oh manischewitz what a world, ain’a? So listen, I’ve got this old Rodgers and Hart tune—“Where or When,” the one that says “It seems we stood and talked like this before,” key of E-flat usually—stuck in my head over the last days and it’s driving me mucho focking loco, you betcha.

So no essay for you’s this week, boo-hoo, ’cause all I can do is drift off and meet with my campaign brain trust and clear my head up over by The Uptowner tavern/charm school, sacredly and saintly proprieted by Steve and Shawnette, where today is always at least a day before tomorrow and yesterday may very well be today, what the fock. Come along if you feel like it but you buy the first round. Let’s get going.

Ernie: I’ll tell you’s, this trick-or-treat baloney boils my butt but good. These kids start young with this begging one day a year and before you know it, they’re out looking for a focking handout every day of the year—and get your hands off my bar change Emil or I’ll focking deck you right here.

Little Jimmy Iodine: If you don’t want the kids to come by your house for trick-or-treat, then don’t pass out the candy. Do like Artie does, and pass out something healthy or hand-out wise advice.

Julius: The health treats for the kids can save you dough. Last year I couldn’t be home during the begging ’cause I had to take the wife shopping for new doilies and a pair of house slippers. So before we left, the wife put on the porch two warming dishes and left a note for the kids to help themselves. One dish had mashed potatoes with gravy, the other had steamed asparagus. When we got home, the dishes were still full-up, I kid you not.

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Herbie: I had one kid come to the door last year wearing a suit and tie. Here’s a kid who knows from dressing for success, I thought. He says, “Are you Herbie Bryzlyzcki?” I said, “Who wants to know?” He says, “Nice name. You got something against vowels? Let’s cut to the chase, mister. I'm here to count your candy.” So I show him the bowl the wife filled with the little candy bars. He does the counting and then takes like about 28% of the total and starts to walk away without even a thank-you. I said, “Hey, who the hell do you think you are?” Kid turns around, says, “IRS.”

Ernie: This Halloween, I’m going to put up a spooky sign that says, “Hey, you kids! Get a job and buy your own focking candy.”

Emil: Worse than the kids is some of these grownups. Hey, if you’re an adult and make a big deal about the Halloween with all kinds of plans—take a good look in the mirror and think about seeing somebody who’s dressed-up like a psychiatrist

Ray: And speaking of jackass-o’-lanterns…

Little Jimmy Iodine: Hey, Artie! Over here. Put a load on your keister.

Art: Hey gents. What do you hear, what do you know.

Emil: I heard in the news where they said the biologists or somebody went and got themselves some docu-mention of wild gorillas using tools.

Julius: Tools? You got to be jerking my beefaroni.

Emil: They saw a lady gorilla smashing palm nuts between some rocks, like a hammer and anvils, to get some kind of oil from it, and another gorilla was poking a stick into a jungle pond to see how deep it was.

Ray: Big focking deal. When a gorilla looks at a blueprint, pulls a permit or two and then attaches a new garage to his fixer-upper, then you got something to write home about.

Herbie: If you’re the type who has to have a pet, why not the chimpanzee to train to do a wealth of pain-in-the-butt chores around the domicile—swab the toilet, cut the grass, get the focking mail, iron a shirt or two—all for the wage of a couple, three bananas.

Julius: Your own private primate would be like having some kind of legal slave hanging around and who could possibly complain about that; I mean it’s an animal for christ sakes. Some people eat them for breakfast; so shut up.

Herbie: I would have to believe that any self-respecting simian would much prefer waiting on my ass hand-and-foot to sitting on his dupa at the zoo all day with nothing better to do than repeatedly pluck his magic twanger to beat the band in broad-view for families with kids, ain’a?

Art: Seems I’ve heard that one before, but who knows where or when?

(Hey, this is going late and I know you got to go, but thanks for letting us bend your ear. Remember me Nov. 3 and focking vote, ’cause I’m Art Kumbalek and I told you so.)

Bonus Addendum: What did the mother ghost say to her youngster ghost when they got into the ghost car? “Don’t forget to buckle your sheet belt, Casper.” Ba-ding!