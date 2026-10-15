Anthemic Pandemic

× Expand Art Kumbalek

I’m Art Kumbalek and man oh manischewitz what a world, ain’a? So listen, not feeling all that gosh darn swell these days. Don’t know how much longer I can keep pumping out these fast-ball beanball essays aimed up-and-in at your noggin as you’s sit in the reader’s box, I kid you not.

Besides my current health schmutz, I’ve learned there’s an opening to be U.S. ambassador to Greece. HEY, I’ve always been a big fan of a nice moussaka not to mention the flaming the flaming saganaki and how about that Socrates no to mention Yanni; so what the fock, I sent my résumé off to the White House of Horrors and expect a response any year now.

I got to tell you, I always fancied an ambassadorship for myself someday. I figure that the pay is more than the buck two-eighty an hour I’m accustomed to, plus you get to live in a swanky embassy rent-free with a bunch of servants named Jeeves who’ll whip up a nice grilled-cheese sandwich for you any time you ring their bell.

And I’m guessing that your main responsibility is to go to schmancy banquets, and then the rest of the time you conduct yourself like a regular Santa Claus from America who’s come to some godforsaken part of the world to bring glad tidings of a better way of life, toss some dough around, be nice to the kids and just plain spread a little good cheer each and every day—especially in those places where the people seem that they just can’t get enough of slaughtering each other, what the fock.

Stay on top of the news of the day

Subscribe to our free, daily e-newsletter to get Milwaukee's latest local news, restaurants, music, arts and entertainment and events delivered right to your inbox every weekday, plus a bonus Week in Review email on Saturdays. SIGN UP

Anyways: GO BREWERS!

So when I used to be physically able to attend ballgames out at Miller/AmFam (courtesy of my dear friend Frank Clines, lynchpin for the late, lamented sports column, “The Fairly Disinterested Observers” that one would find right here at the Shepherd) I’d often ask, “What the fock is this ‘God Bless America’ singing all the time in the middle of the seventh inning? A ton of these players come from other countries, and they don’t get their own patriotic song?”

I decided that whenever yours truly got a shot at crooning the “God Bless America” out at the park (the sturdy former tenor that I am), I may substitute the lyrics to those written by noted abolitionist A.G. Burns way back in 1843, goes like this:

My country, ’tis of thee,

Stronghold of slavery, of thee I sing;

Land where my fathers died,

Where men man’s rights deride,

From every mountainside thy deeds shall ring.

My native country, thee,

Where all men are born free, if white’s their skin;

I love thy hills and dales,

Thy mounts and pleasant vales;

But hate thy negro sales, as foulest sin…

Hold on…OOPS! I think I may have gotten my anthems all ferkakta.

Maybe it’s ’cause I tuned into the NFL football game they had in London last Sunday broadcast early morning here.

The broadcast began with the renditions of the national anthems (our “Spangled Banner” really needs a musical rehab, you think?); why, haven’t a focking clue.

So after the “Banner” comes the British go-to-war tune, now called “God Save the King.” And I’m listening, took a sip from my pre-game libation, and said to myself: “Wait a cotton-focking-picking minute. ‘God Save the King’”? What the fock, sounds suspiciously like a song we sing on our side of the Atlantic called “America (My Country ’Tis of Thee”), with lyrics like “Land of the pilgrim’s pride” and “Land where my fathers died,” (no mention of the “mothers” in the stanzas, just so you know).

So I did some research at halftime as to why I never heard of centuries-past copyright lawyers suing the bejesus out of pilfering a nation’s anthem so that kids had a patriotic tune to sing in their grade-school classes when it came to “Music Time” or “Song Time,” what the fock.

I found that, melodically, “America (My Country ’Tis of Thee”)” is totally ripped off from the British anthem. But the lyrics, by Samuel Francis Smith in 1831? Give me a focking break, what with all the “God” schmutz, cripes.

You know what? I think I need to lay/lie down and collect my thoughts and what-not for a spell, like how the hell in my condition am I going deliver my absentee-mail ballot to the post office in time.

I’m confident I’ll find a way as I recall the opening lines to A.G. Duncan’s “Hymn”:

It comes the joyful day,

When tyranny’s proud sway,

Stern as the grave,

Shall to the ground be hurl’d,

And freedom’s flag, unhurl’d…

Forward! ’cause I’m Art Kumbalek and I told you so.