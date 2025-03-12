Art Official Intelligence

× Expand Art Kumbalek

I’m Art Kumbalek and man oh manischewitz what a world, ain’a? So listen, I hope your Lenten season got off to a hell of a more saintly kick-start than mine own did. I’ll tell you’s, the first Wednesday evening of this month it dawned on me: “Hey nitwit, it’s been Ash Wednesday all day long and you haven’t even begun to think about what to swear off all the way ’til Easter Sunday, for christ sakes.” Yeah, I may be a way-out-of-practice Catholic, but the one practice I still show up for is the practice of giving up some penny-ante practice or two for Lent in hopes my piddling sacrifice may be enough to leave Heaven’s door cracked at least an iota or two, what the fock.

Yeah yeah, I yet have a difficult time believing another month of March is upon us like your live-action news team on a flake of snow. But now that we’ve journeyed on from Fat Tuesday, people to the right of me and people to the left have been asking what I’ve indeed foregone for the Lenten season.

Well ladies and gents, I’ve certainly given up hope for the future of American democracy. Read the papers, get the facts.

And how ’bout some musical accompaniment as you read those papers in search of some facts, what the fock:

×

Anyways, as we approach my gala 39th anniversary year with one newspaper cum website cum glossy monthly magazine cum soon-to-be mega-media empire, all I got to say is I can’t believe it’s another merry month of March already, I kid you not. The month that’s supposed to come on like a lion and go out like a lamb, or, show up like a lamb and then tear ass like a lion upon retreat; or is it go in like a lamb and come out like lamb chops? Fock if I can remember.

Anyways, you may perhaps rejoice to learn that I’m cutting this essay off at the knees this week on account of the Daylight Saving Time crock-of-clock sneaking up this past Sunday so’s to burgle an hour from me. And let me tell you, at my age I don’t have a spare hour to pony up with no guaranteed payback. If I go deader than a doornail before October/November, I’m screwed out of sixty minutes, Jack, and that ’t’would not be swell by me, I kid you not.

Yes sir, a portion of that lost hour was planned for whipping out a full-blown comprehensive essay for this week and any time left over was to be devoted to finishing off Finnegans Wake by the Irish guy what’s his-name. I started it some years ago but got sidetracked. I still got about a 600 pages to go, so please, no one tell me how it turns out, OK?

And holy cow, all this talk of March and young sheep reminds me of a question I need to ask you’s: Why do Scottish sheepherders wear kilts? (Give up? OK.) ’Cause zippers can get stuck. Ba-ding! Or is it, “’Cause kilts don’t have zippers”? Cripes, now I can’t remember. It might not even be either one of the two. Whatever the righteous answer is, the point is that kilts make it easier and more convenient for Scottish sheepherders to schtup a member of the flock when the spirit moves than if he’d been wearing a pair of trousers and that’s why they don’t have a big-time St. Patick’s Day, what the fock.

And don’t take me wrong: I sure as heck don’t mean to imply that inter-species mating is any less frowned upon—or any less enjoyed, for that matter—in Scotland than it is in any other nook and cranny of the globe. Anthropologists worth their salt probably know more about this kind practice than I do, but I suspect it’s a practice that goes on every day somewheres in the world and involves not just your usual suspects like sheepherders, itinerant farmhands, right-wing radio talk-show hosts and circus people, but cuts across all kind of socioeconomic (not to mention biologic) strata.

Also, I don’t mean to reinforce the ages-old stereotype of animals as only mere sex objects. Heck, no. Not in this day and age when their instrumental, if not gladly given, assistance to our scientists in medical research should serve as an inspiration, if not aspiration, to us all. And speaking of inspiration, to help combat this vicious stereotype of the animal as always the victim, be it of sex or be it of what-have-you, I got to relate the following account ’cause that’s what I doodle-doo:

A beleaguered American farmer, suffering from Trumpel-thinskin tariffs, needed to expand revenue from his chicken farming in order to save the family farm. To do so required acquiring a stud rooster. He asked around and the consensus was that the best rooster in the tri-county went by the name of Randy and resided in a neighboring town. The farmer traveled to meet with Randy’s owner and dicker for the fowl’s services. The owner confirmed that Randy was indeed top cock, and after much deliberation, a deal was done.

When the farmer returned home, he explained to Randy the importance of the service he needed, but also stressed how necessary it would be for the cock to pace himself because job burnout was an ever-present danger. Randy gave a claw-up, and so the farmer sent him to the henhouse.

So much for burnout. Randy went about his business like Sir Ron Jeremy shagging a shagged bevy of beauties hopped up on birth-control pills. Feathers flew like wind-driven snow accompanied by a din of clucking to wake the dead. After a couple, three hours, each hen in the house had been serviced not once, not twice, but fice.

The next day, the farmer reiterated to Randy the importance of pace, to no avail. Randy not only went carousing through the henhouse, but also went after the dog, the cat, the sheep, the farmer’s daughter, a nearby spectating fox, and pretty much all else that moved. The farmer was outraged. “Randy,” he said, “you can’t possibly last at this pace. Slow down—I need you for a long time.”

Twenty-four hours later, the inevitable happened. Randy was lying in the middle of a field, looking like death warmed over. Buzzards were circling, dropping altitude with each pass as the farmer watched his prized cock slowly dying. He dragged himself up to Randy and said, “How could you? I begged you to pace yourself. Didn’t I tell you how important you were?”

Randy popped one eye open, looked at the farmer and whispered, “Yeah, so shut up already. Look. They’re getting closer.” Ba-ding!

Yes sir, thirty-nine years. And so when I painfully rolled out of bed (I’ve got a hip-nerve thing not to mention a first-stage cancer thing) last savings- Sunday morning and understood that I’d been heisted of a future hour, I remembered the words of Sir Groucho Marx: “Time flies like the wind. Fruit flies like bananas.” Focking-A, ’cause I’m Art Kumbalek and I told you so.