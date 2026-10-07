Artomatic Transmission

× Expand Photo illustration by Dave Zylstra Art Kumbalek

I’m Art Kumbalek and man oh manischewitz what a world, ain’a? So listen, what with the mid-term elections coming up ’round the corner of the early November like a bad burrito, I hear that the people ask: How do you get two politicians to act bipartisan? Hey—lock one up in prison. Ba-ding!

And the people yearn to know what is the difference between a multi-wealthy-ass candidate for political office and a sack of manure? I figure it’s got to be the sack, what the fock.

Anyways, the other day, Oct. 1 to be factual, I was wont to flip the page of my kitchen-wall calendar (Strumpets of the South Seas) ’cause that’s the kind of guy I am—organized, punctual, a seeker of useful information like which is the correct goddamn month of the year currently underfoot.

And I learned that we’ve sailed into the bittersweet month of Foctober. I took a quick perusal of the noted dates on the page to remind myself whether there were any big-time holidays where everyone gets the day off so’s they can visit relatives and drink their beer all day long. And… hold on! They still put Columbus focking Day on the calendar?

Jeez louise, I thought a tribute to that jagwagon had gone the way like the statue on the village green of Gen. Robert E. Jefferson Stonewall Beauregard Johnny Reb Davis Lee.

They say Cristoforo Colombo “discovered” the “New World” whilst sailing the ocean blue, but personally, I wish he’d overachieved and discovered a cure for the common cold.

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Good lord, where was I? Oh yeah, I recently read that this year’s MacArthur Genius Grant award winners were announced and sadly once again, yours truly was not included on the brainiac list, what the fock. I could really-really use the $800,000 no-strings-attached stipend, I kid you not. Good lord, these days I could really use to discover a $5-dollar Lincoln in the pocket of a jacket I haven’t worn since last spring, you betcha.

Disappointed as I was to learn that Art Kumbalek was not one of the awardees, I cracked open an ice-cold bottled beer partnered with an Old Grandad high-rye sidecar and settled down to take a good gander at the alphabetized list of nouveau-riche recipients to see what line-of-work these so-called geniuses were hooked up with.

In this lineup of Einsteins were a load of professor-types, scientists, some artist types and what-not. Cripes, I remember the other year there was even what-they-call a photo-journalist for crying out loud. What, you got to be a genius to push a button and “say cheese”? But nowhere on the genius list was there someone described as a crusty curmudgeon, cantankerous raconteur, southeastern Wisconsin’s most prevalent essayist and perennial candidate for political office with the initials of A.K. Can you believe it?

So, against doctor’s orders given my condition these days, I fired up a soothing Pall Mall filter (“Guard against throat-scratch” as the ads used to advise us kids way back when), and deduced that “genius” isn’t all it’s cracked up to be: Here today, gone tomorrow; big focking deal.

For example, if that hot-shot ancient Greek Aristotle were to take a seat today in your regular ninth-grade biology class and spout some of his pet theories, the first thing some kid would say is, “Hey, who’s the focking moron?” Yes sir, genius, like beauty, is stuck in the eye of the beholder. It’s subjective, what the fock.

In fact, I’ve got a little story to prove it. It reads like this:

I knew this butcher. One day a dog runs into his shop down there by North Oakland Ave., but before he could chase the dog out, he spots a $10 bill and a note in the dog’s mouth. Note says, “Ten lamb chops, please.” Flabbergasted, the butcher takes the money, puts a bag of chops in the dog’s mouth and closes the shop. He follows the dog and watches Rover wait for a green light, look both ways and trot across the street to a bus stop. Dog sits on a bench, checks a bus schedule. Bus comes, dog checks the route number and then boards. The butcher follows ’cause he can’t believe what he’s seeing, ain’a?

So the bus travels out to the ’burbs and the dog takes in the scenery. Eventually, the dog stands on his hind legs, pulls the “stop” cord and exits. The butcher follows and sees the dog run up to a house and drop the bag of chops on the porch. Dog goes back down the path, takes a big run and throws himself against the door, which he repeats two, three times with no response from inside. Dog walks to the side of the house, jumps up on a wall, beats his head against a window, then runs back to the front door.

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Finally, the door opens and a guy starts to cursing a blue streak and spanking the dog with a rolled-up newspaper. The butcher screams, “What the heck are you doing? Stop! That dog’s a genius.”

Guy says, “Genius my aching hinder, buddy. That’s the third time this week this fleabag mutt forgot his keys.” Ba-ding!

Okey-doke. Had enough? Yeah, me too.

And so in conclusion, remember this is still America and on this October day’s early twilight all I got to tell you’s is this: Go Brewers! and, focking Vote! whenever you can, ’cause I’m Art Kumbalek and I told you so.