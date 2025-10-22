× Expand Photo by RonTech2000 - Getty Images Art Kumbalek political debate

I’m Art Kumbalek and man oh manischewitz what a world, ain’a? So listen, need an example of the executive branch of our government in action?

Here’s a quote from a reputable news source which I will grant anonymity so’s they not be persecuted:

“White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt is under scrutiny for two separate incidents that critics say highlight a juvenile streak in administration communications.

“In a Fox News interview about the White House’s response to the rise of New York mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani, Leavitt broadly characterized Democrats’ main constituency “made up of Hamas terrorists, illegal aliens and violent criminals,” remarks that drew immediate pushback. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries called the comments “unacceptable” and “dangerous,” while Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said they erode trust and civility in public discourse.”

But to fair, as a sometime honored journalist such as myself must be, I respect that mean girl Ms. Leavitt professionally opted not to include agents of SPECTRE or THRUSH or nihilistic motorcycle gangs from Mars in her assessment of the Democrat constituency. What the fock.

And so, here, tremulously basking in the twilight of the “No Kings” hellzapoppin from last Saturday (reminding me of mine own Vietnam schmutz ’70 spring days at UW-Mad minus the National Guard tear and pepper gas) I offer you this, some homework, perhaps.

This, sent to me by my overseas freund, German Joe, Ph.D. I’d call it a must read by author, playwright, freedom fighter Wolfgang Borchert (1921-1947).

Just so you’s know, it’s a piece entitled: “Then There's Only One Choice!”

Dann Gibt Es Nur Eins!

So yeah, maybe tomorrow, maybe tonight, maybe not today, maybe not tomorrow. Yet:

“It's still the same old story / A fight for love and glory / A case of do or die / The world will always welcome lovers…”

As time goes by, and by, and by, ’cause I’m Art Kumbalek and I told you so.