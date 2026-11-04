Blubber Soul

× Expand Painting image by sedmak - Getty Images Art Kumbalek angel

I’m Art Kumbalek and man oh manischewitz what a world, ain’a? Attention:

News Flash: I woke up Wednesday morning to sweet music and heard that a wish came true early, the one I would’ve made had I extinguished birthday-cake candles on Tuesday, Nov. 3, rather than my pre-ordained date-of-birth Friday, Nov. 6, what the fock.

Democrats. Both congressional houses, and a shit-load of these so-called down-ballot races, an invitation across the nation, a chance for folks to meet as we be dancing in the street.

Warning: Dems, please don’t blow this shot at goodness. Let’s get our big strong long, get on time (they're dancing in the street), across the ocean blue, me and you. Numero uno, find a niche in the federal budget for a pair of handcuffs that fit the Trumpel-thinskin, and maybe a couple, three more for the other members of his crime family. Capisce?

Good lord, so much schmutz to talk about since we last rendezvoused on this page, ain’a?

What the fock, we’ve had the Halloween, the world champion Milwaukee Brewers, daylight saving who-the-fock knows, elections up the jock and back, and yours truly notching another year on the birthday ledger, for christ sakes; so let’s get going.

Firstly, how ’bout the Fab Four (Fab Two?) putting out a new edition of the “Rubber Soul” album born 1965. OK, swell. Couple years later they put out the “Sgt. Pepper’s” opus loompa with the “When I’m Sixty-Four” ditty, cripes.

“Will you still need me / will you still feed me / When I’m sixty-four”

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Feed me? Like I’m some kind of hungry potted plant out of Little Shop of Horrors? Backoff boogaloo, I’m perfectly capable to sprinkle the Metamucil upon my breakfast bowl of Grape focking Nuts all by myself. I’m a big boy and I used to be 64.

Seems to me that back there in your 1967, youngish songwriters imagined that a physical age of 64 should be considered to be goddamn Methuselah-esque, who, by the by, according to sources cited in the Bible, died at the age of 969 years old. Whoa Nellie! That’s a nice run, I don’t care who you are, ain’a? And that was back 5,000 years ago when health insurance was just a shyster’s dream, I kid you not.

Sidenote: Sir Michael Philip Jagger is 83-years-old and his fellow octogenarian yet sprightly bandmate Keith is 82.

Yeah yeah, when I’m 76, for christ sakes, which comes November 6 (cold hard cash always appreciated), a birthdate I share with Agrippina the Younger, Suleiman the Magnificent, Adolphe Sax and John Philip Sousa (“The March King” who wrote one march about a thousand times over).

And here’s a little story of such a day:

A young girl says to her mom, “Instead of buying me clothes for my birthday, can you send them to all the other girls that haven’t got any?

“And who may they be?” asked the mother.

“The ones on daddy’s computer.” Ba-ding!

OK, where was I? Halloween, we just had one couple days ago, ain’a? For me, thank the dark lord, I had no trick-or-treaters come begging by me—perhaps that I’m situated on an upper-upper floor within a dinky Downtown apartment with no elevator may have something to do with the 100% absence of whippersnappers come knocking. You tell me.

And then I’ll tell you’s seems that year after year of offering the costumed katzenjammers nothing but mashed potatoes and a “Help Yourself” bowel of creamed corn turned the no-show trick for me, and I’ll bet you a buck two-eighty it could turn it for you next year, I kid you not.

And speaking of saints, I ought to tell you that as a perennial political candidate for whatever office you got, I will always do my best to make damn sure there is as big-ass of a boundary crack between church and state as could be. Yeah, I don’t expect too much support from the so-called Christian Evangelical Family Right Hair-Spray Teeth-White Mega Moolah Worship; so boo-hoo.

I hear they all believe that Jesus is coming back to Earth any day now, but I don’t want to know about it. I’ll tell you, ever since catechism class during my early scholastic time served at Our Lady of Pain that You Kids Are Going Straight to Hell But Not Soon Enough, I’ve avoided reading anything about Christ out of fear that no matter what, somehow it’s going to wind up with me on the receiving end of a swiftly well-placed yard-long ruler across the knuckles, noggin or backside, what the fock.

However, I would like to advise those who believe that the Jesus could show up at any time, to get the word to him to ix-nay making a grand entrance on the evening of Oct. 31, and here’s why.

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I do not believe that back in Christ’s day, they celebrated the Halloween quite the same way as we do in the modern day, certainly not with as much gusto, ain’a? I’m telling you, if he showed up on State Street over there on Madison in the middle of the Halloween hoo-ha—what with all the knuckleheads parading around as ghouls, ghosts, porn stars, witches, Dolly Partons, guillotine victims, sexy nurses, drag-queen Lindsey Grahams ( I kid you not)—heck, a sight like that would sure put the fear of the lord into a guy even if he was the lord to begin with, cripes.

And come to think of it, when people talk about the Lord returning, I’m never sure if they mean he’s going to start out as a baby in the manger like the first time, or is he supposed to return as a regular-age guy like he was when he left, ’cause I’ll tell you, unless he was able to watch some wide-ass HDTV up in heaven that covered everything that’s been going on since his untimely departure, he’s got a lot to learn to just catch up—like geography, to wit: the world is round now.

Yeah yeah, there’s a lot more opportunity for a young guy with some talent and gumption today as compared to the olden days of 2,000-some years ago. Still, I’m hoping if the Jesus does come back, he comes back as a baby and gets a chance to grow up all over again ’cause those are the golden years. What the fock, I wouldn’t mind getting a crack at it myself, to tell you the truth.

But being God’s son and all, he’ll come back and probably get railroaded into the ministry racket, and gosh darn if that doesn’t seem like a field that’s overbooked solid, ain’a? But here’s my prayer, if the Christ does come back, maybe out of the goodness of his heart he could haul Albert Einstein, Charles Darwin, Frank Zappa, Nelson Mandela and Buddha along with him. Now there’s a couple, three guys who could really kick some ignorant butt these days I tell you—and kick it for everybody, not just Christians.

OK, got to go and arrange transportation for my next CT/scan with contrast, what a world, ’cause I’m Art Kumbalek and I told you so.