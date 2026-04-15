Extreme Compunction

Expand Art Kumbalek

I’m Art Kumbalek and man oh manischewitz what a world, ain’a? So listen, all I can ask is what the fock is next? Not that Trumpel-thinskin has enough schmutz on his hands, lo, these days, now he decides to enter the ring to knock “soft-on-crime libtard” pontiff Leo XIV to the canvas by using his crafty pope-a-dope strategy. After all, annexing the Vatican sure-as-shootin’ has to be a piece of cake compared to Greenland or Persia, you betcha.

And by the way, did I mention that I have chosen to run for governor of our beloved Badgerland so’s for you’s to elect me come November of this very year? The gig pays $165,568 each and every year and the odds of me being able to use a chunk of that to fend off the medical bill debt collectors at my door are way better than if I ambled over to the Pick ’n Save and sprung for a couple, three Powerballs, I kid you not.

But ’tis strange I find in perusing the media here-and-there that my name has yet to be mentioned as the nag to bet on in the race for the guvernator’s cup.

That’s right, no mention: Me, drizzled veteran of political wars waged ’round our vicinity for decades, having mounted more than several half-baked low-on-dough campaigns for all kind of elective offices over the many years: senator, county sheriff, president, comptroller, mayor, commissioner of baseball, Tahitian overlord. Hey people, I’m James Dean come back as a political candidate. Ask me what I’m running for, my answer would be this: “Whatever you got.” What the focking fock.

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Now, if I was one of those nutbag religious Christian candidates, I would tell you’s that me being elected state head honcho would be God’s will, or perhaps God’s wrath upon the non-believers, or some such bullshit. But I won’t tell you that. Instead, I will tell you’s this:

Some heavy-thinking people would have you swallow the notion that every goddamn thing that happened, happens, and will happen in the whole wide universe has already been determined and decided from Day Numero Uno Big-focking-Bang; which is to say that if all of a sudden some morning you decide to switch your breakfast cereal from Frosted focking Flakes (good) to Shredded Wheat (stinko) ’cause you think you’ll live longer, these heavy-thinkers would tell you’s that you got another think coming, Buster, because back on the Day Numero Big-focking-Bang Uno (mentioned above), your switch of breakfast cereals was already in the focking cards: so in effect you are still going to focking croak same date, time and place no matter what kind of crap you eat for breakfast ’cause it’s in the universal blueprint, a blueprint that’s impossible to dick with (just like the fact that it just occurred to me that this has been one hell of a way too-long run-on sentence inside a way too-long paragraph is not something that just occurred to me this second, no sir; it’s something that was set in stone billions of focking years ago, Jack).

And then there are thinkers of a much less heavy status who think that scientists doing a Dr. Frankenstein experiment on the animals in order to discover ways to prevent the sapiens Homo from getting puking sick to the death before our time is akin to messing with God’s will (see “universal blueprint”), and they’re agin’ it, what the fock.

For example, say you slice your pinky on a Pabst Blue Ribbon pop-top and she’s a’ bleedin’ like a banshee; now some would have you believe that slapping a Band-Aid on your pinky is tantamount to dicking with “God’s will” and that it’s better you should let the pinky get all infected and fall off than fool around with the will o’ the Lord. (Why? Beats the hell out of me. Like what, you focking address your wound and God will be pissed to the point of coming to smite you down but good? I think not. And even if He focking did, what’s the focking difference between Him smiting you down and you letting your pinky get all infected ’til it focking falls off and then you focking croak from the blood poison? Hey, you tell me.)

And then I’ll tell you that you got your science and you got your religion, and to figure where the twain shall meet these days can send a fella into a hellzapoppin’ hodgepodge, ain’a?

And speaking of poor, sick and elderly, I cover that goddamn trifecta but good, you bet. But I’m not worried, no sir, ’cause I’m thinking of cooking up a brand-new religion for the people of the world to rally ’round, and soon I’d be a rich guy who didn’t have to pay no stinkin’ taxes and could pay-off the medical bills. I could live with that, you bet.

But I’ll tell you’s, dreaming up a religion out of the clear thin blue air is no piece of focking cake. First thing with a religion before you can start collecting money is you got to have a handbook that’s got all kinds of rules, routines and dogma, not to mention dictums, that people need to memorize, ’cause you just can’t have people making stuff up as they go along or before you know it they’ll be writing a weekly essay for the Shepherd and I’ll be out of a job.

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And yes, the dictums. You got to have good dictums and they goddamn better be set in stone from the get-go, and you know what? You just don’t come up with a bunch of dictums overnight. Dictums are a bitch. I spent all last week considering dictums and I’m still a day late and dollar short on dictums for my religion for cripes sake.

But what the fock, I did manage to dream up three. Drum roll, please: Good deeds; kind words; let a smile be your umbrella. But if that is to be the holy trinity of my own religion, I may as well consider myself already excommunicated. What a world.

Perhaps to perform a miracle would be wise, pronto. And so shall I visit the Uptowner tavern/charm school and change a recently donated double sawbucked Jackson into bourbon. God bless America, ’cause I’m Art Kumbalek and I told you so.