From The City That Always Sweeps

I’m Art Kumbalek and man oh manischewitz what a world, ain’a? So listen, here we be confronting the month of September, the so-called “harvest month,” according to 8th-9th century French top-dog Charlemagne’s calendar, so I’ve heard.

Calendars. Seems like every Tom, Dick and Dickless had some kind of calendar back in the very olden days.

Cripes, you had your Julian calendar, your Gregorian calendar and who-knows-what-the-fock calendar, all figuring which day of which month is the one saintly designated to toss a virgin (female, I’m guessing) into the mouth of a volcano, so’s to assist the success of some kind of harvest.

Yeah yeah, September, what the fock. Am I mistaken (always a good bet), but wasn’t it just August, and now out of nowheres we’re into the ninth month of the year? (Although, given a tad of research, I found this: As to the “Old English from Latin: the seventh (month) according to the original calendar of ancient Rome, from septem seven.” That means that September, technically, ought to be the seventh month of the year and not the ninth. Jesus H. Christ, my head spinneth like a globe orbiting a hot-focking star, forsooth.

Hey, I’ll tell you’s, when it comes to calendars, I prefer my “Strumpets of the South Seas” photographic 12-month wall-mount, attached by a simple nail hammered into my kitchen wall. Such a source of modern monthly informational fount it has provided to be.

For instance, the precise date that the Monday holiday called Labor Day falls upon when we honor the workingman by pissing the day away drinking somebody else’s beer in some in-law’s backyard or a picnic park somewheres. Hey, how ’bout next year instead we pay tribute to our blue-collar people by working twice as hard and twice as long that day? You think? Yeah, that’s what I thought.

Stay on top of the news of the day

Subscribe to our free, daily e-newsletter to get Milwaukee's latest local news, restaurants, music, arts and entertainment and events delivered right to your inbox every weekday, plus a bonus Week in Review email on Saturdays. SIGN UP

And speaking of the last extended weekend of the summertime courtesy of the Labor day; I happen to believe that if your free-will choice involved the secluded spectacle of outdoor camping out in the boon-focking-docks to celebrate summertime’s denouement, that is a notion that not only flies to the face of the natural course of human evolution but may also be some kind of unnamed perversion to boot, just so you know.

But do you’s remember regarding this ba-dee-ya month that’s certain to be full of earth, wind and fire, that there is one downside to September for me, you betcha.

That downside rears its ugly head when I hear the words “back to school.”

To this day of my advanced age—my scholastic career began back when President Ike Eisenhower had difficulty choosing which short iron to use for an approach to the green—I still get the heebie-jeebies.

And I’m a guy who hardly went to focking school even when I was going to school back at Our Lady In Pain Because You Kids Are Going Straight To Hell But Not Soon Enough. I believe it’s called Back-To-School-Syndrome or BTSS (ask your doctor), as the TV commercials for drug-pills would name it, and it’s not uncommon among veteran survivors of the old-school parochial school system, I kid you not.

I’ve been told that a symptom of the syndrome is an overwhelming urge to skip out of doing something you don’t feel like doing. I brought this up to my buddy Little Jimmy Iodine who set me straight and eased my mind. He said, “Artie, I’ll bet you a buck two-eighty that this need to skip out of stuff is some kind of misguided attempt to recapture the temporary joy you experienced as a lad whenever you skipped goddamn school. Yes, you were partaking in at-risk behavior, in that you could’ve been run over by a beer truck while attempting to duck the truant officer. But big focking deal. Life is temporary. At least you would’ve died doing what you loved best—focking off.” Thank you for the therapy, Jimmy.

And in conclusion, let us not forget that September marks the return of Lord Football and circled on my South Sea Strumpets calendar is Sunday, Sept. 7, when our beloved Green & Gold are scheduled to storm Lambeau Field so’s to demolish the formerly hapless Detroit Lions on our way to Super Bowl LX, what the fock.

Okey-doke, Genug ist genug, and as the song says, “When the autumn weather turns the leaves to flame,” I hope these precious days serve you well, today, tomorrow and forward, ’cause I’m Art Kumbalek and I told you so.