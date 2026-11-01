From The City That Always Sweeps

× Expand Art Kumbalek - Thanksgiving dinner

I’m Art Kumbalek and man oh manischewitz what a world, ain’a? So listen, it’s November already? For cripes sakes, didn’t we just have the Halloween schmutz with the candy and costumes and now we get the cranberry (ever had it for breakfast? Me neither. Ever want it, anytime of day? Me neither) plus Sahara-dried turkey white meat served with a side-course of political palaver spewed across the gathered-round thankful table from a whiskered aging goofball uncle?

The 11th month of the year, November (from the Latin novem meaning “nine” (yeah, go figure, was the gang who in the olden days who numerically slapped together the calendar we use still today the ancient forefathers of those who designed the Ford Edsel or who determined what constitutes an acceptable pass reception in the National Football League? Jeez louise).

How time flies, what the fock. But as the august philosopher Groucho Marx, circa 20th century, once opined: “Time flies like an arrow; fruit flies like a banana.”

Amen. And “so it goes”; to borrow a phrase from the treasured soothsayer, Kurt Vonnegut, birthdate, the 11th of a November—the month I’m aiming to talk about here, I kid you not.

But allow me to borrow another quote from the WWII veteran, prisoner-of-war (thank you for your service in every way) and survivor of the needless Dresden (Florence on the Elbe), Germany, Allied-bombing destruction:

“A purpose of human life, no matter who is controlling it, is to love whoever is around to be loved.” (From The Sirens of Titan, 1959.)

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And so now, this year 2026, Veterans Day falls on November 11 wouldn’t you know; so it goes to remember.

Reminder Alert Redux: Astrologically, I got a what the swamis call a Scorpion B-day near the top-of-this-month (cold cash in a thoughtful card always appreciated), just so you’s know. Also, at my advanced age of suspect health, I could use some advice ’bout setting up one of those GoFundMe ordeals, what with the boatload of medical cancer $chmutz for services rendered docked at my piss-poor pier. Also, a bag of Gold Toe socks, men’s size large, would also be welcome, I kid you not.

Hey, speaking of November, I’m reminded that we’ve come upon your orange-clad deer-hunting season. And so for our valiant big-buck hunters up a tree or scattered to and fro across Badgerland’s hills and dales presently, here’s a little riddle that never fails to put the guys in the mood for a night of beer-bingeing after a day outdoors shooting at each other before they snore the walls off their cozy deer camp:

What’s the difference between beer nuts and deer nuts? Give up? OK. Beer nuts can run you a good buck two-eighty out of pocket, but deer nuts are always under a buck. Ba-ding!

Thanksgiving Safety Tip: Allow me to suggest that wherever you go for the holiday, do not forget to pack a piece of concealed-carry protection in the event some in-law has too much holiday vino, gets a little cranky and all of a sudden whips out a heater and wants to blow your head clean off ’cause he just remembered you didn’t come by to lend a hand and help take his focking pier out up at his crappy cottage up by Hayward last Labor Day.

Anyways, I got to go—got another scan to attend to—but here’s the least I can do (my specialty): For those of you’s who read this essay before trotting off to your Thanksgiving obligations, let me give you a little something you can take along and share at your gathering so you don’t show up empty-handed like some kind of freeloading fockstick. If you’re too damn lazy or broke to bring a dish of green-bean casserole or bottle of booze, a swell little story would be a nice alternative, you betcha.

So this young Ivy Leaguer from up Northeast travels down South to visit a distant great-uncle on his farm. The uncle shows him the lay of the land—chickens, hogs, the cotton crop. After a couple, three days, the nephew was bored on his Yankee ass, and the uncle ran short of things to amuse him with. The uncle has an idea: “Listen son, why don’t you grab a gun, take the dogs and go do some hunting?” This cheers the nephew and off he goes with the dogs. Couple, three hours later, the nephew returns. Uncle says, “So, y’all have a good time?” Nephew says: “Fan-focking-tastic! Hey, got any more dogs?” Ba-ding!

And so in conclusion, I wish for you’s that wherever you find yourself this T-giving holiday, god speed and remember to fight the good fight. And whilst gathered ’round the turkey table, perhaps take a moment to toast, perhaps pray, for the couple-three-ten thousand-year veteran ingenious Indigenous stewards and protectors of this land. May their service be so honored, ’cause I’m Art Kumbalek and I told you so.