I Wonder What the King is Doing Tonight

Expand Photo by Hemera Technologies - Getty Images Art Kumbalek jester on ferris wheel

I’m Art Kumbalek and man oh manischewitz what a world, ain’a? So listen, before I forget, for those of you’s clamoring to know how I’m doing during these days of my medical trials and travails, thanks for asking.

I’ll tell you’s, I had always chosen to follow the health mantra of the un/under-insured whenever they come down with a bout of cancer, appendicitis, heebie-jeebies, and that mantra was this: “Hey, maybe it’ll go away by itself.” But now I find that mantra to be ferkakta.

And about this HMO co-pay through-the-roof bullshit every time you turn around. Fifty-focking-bucks just to walk through the door? For a $50 cover charge, I should at least expect the doctor to croon a nice “My Way” or pull off a couple, three magic tricks and pretend to saw the nurse in half, before he tells me that what’s ailing me will not go away by itself and neither will the big bountiful bill, what the fock.

Anyways, I hear the White House Correspondents’ Dinner is coming up like a bad burrito this Saturday the 25th. Not only that, but that Tumpel-thinskin is going to take a break from his hectic schedule of focking up truth, justice and the American way to attend the gala for the first time since whenever he’s been “president.” “Praise be to Allah,” ain’a, Donald?

Trumpty-Dumbty hasn’t attended one of these shebangs since 2011 when Seth Myers was host and said, “Donald Trump often appears on Fox, which is ironic, because a fox often appears on Donald Trump’s head.” Ba-ding!

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But I do know that he attended the D.C. Grid Iron Club dinner some years back where it’s said he fired off a few pretty good jokes.

So I put on my thinking-cap and thought of a couple, three tailor-crafted zingers that Czar Donald could whip out come this Saturday when he gets to address his beloved members of the media, or perhaps someday to regale his fellow cellmates when he finally winds up where he belongs:

So, the police arrived and found a woman dead on her living room floor with a golf club next to her body. They asked the husband—who had just returned from a really truly beautiful outing at one of my fabulous Trump golf courses—“Is this your wife?”

And the husband says, “Yes, that’s her all right.” The cops asked the husband if he had killed her, and the husband says, “I believe that I did.” Then the cops say, “It looks like you struck her eight times with this 3-iron. Is that correct?” And the husband says, “That’s technically true, but how ’bout you put me down for a five.” Ba-ding!

Okey-dokey, abuse of women and cheating at golf. Our leader could sure deliver that story, ain’a?

Or this:

Two old friends meet each other on the street. One says to the other, “What brings you my way today, after so long?” The other says, “I’m coming from the cemetery. I just buried my mother-in-law.” The one says, “I’m sorry to hear the news. But why is your face scratched all over?” And the other says, “The burial was difficult. She put up a hell of a fight.” Ba-ding!

And I hear that world-famous mentalis Oz Pearlman is to be the host at the dinner, so Donald, how ’bout this one?

I hear this couple is on a big beautiful vacation in Las Vegas, love Vegas, and they went to see a popular magic show. After a totally amazing feat, man yells, “Hey, Houdini, how’d you do that?” Magician says, “I could tell you, sir, but then I'd have to kill you, ha-ha.” So this guy yells back, “Ok, then, just tell my wife!” Ba-ding!

Given King Donald’s concern for healthcare, there’s this:

This doctor walks into a bank. He’s ready to endorse a check. He pulls a rectal thermometer out of his shirt pocket and tries to write with it and says “What the fock?” He looks at the thermometer and says, “Well that’s great, just focking great—some asshole’s got my pen.” Ba-ding!

Social safety net?

Two married guys are having a beer and one says, “So, how's your sex life?” Other guy says, “Nothing special. I'm having Social Security sex.” First guy says, “What the fock is Social Security sex?” Second guy says, “You know: I get a little each month, but not enough to live on.” Ba-ding!

Cost of prescription medicine?

A calm and respectable lady says to the pharmacist, “I would like to buy some cyanide.”

The pharmacist asks, “Why in the world do you need cyanide?”

The lady replies, “I need it to poison my husband.”

Pharmacist says, “Lord have mercy! I can’t give you cyanide to kill your husband! I’ll lose my license! They’ll throw both of us in jail! Cyanide? Absolutely not!”

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The lady reaches into her purse and pulls out a picture of her husband in bed with the pharmacist’s wife.

The pharmacist looks at the picture and says, “I see. Well, why didn’t you tell me you had a prescription.” Ba-ding!

And about his love-fest with the media:

So I had a dream last night, I think it was a dream, maybe it really happened. I got a call from the Pentagon. Some 15-star general rings up the White House and says, “Mr. President, I got some bad news, and I got some good news for you. The bad news is that 500 UFO spaceships full of card-carrying alien beings from outer space have landed in every state capital city in the country.” And I say, “You got to be jerking my beefaroni. So what the hell is the good news?” General says, “These aliens eat reporters and piss oil.” Isn’t that beautiful? Ba-ding!

Okey-doke. Time to email these to the Oval Office for which I’m sure to be well-compensated just like any other sucker who deals with the Golden Boy, ’cause I’m Art Kumbalek and I told you so.