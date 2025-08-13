Noah’s Art

× Expand Art Kumbalek

I’m Art Kumbalek and man oh manischewitz what a world, ain’a? So listen, another Cheeseland State Fair has come and gone, which means our season of the fall, finally, is right around some kind of corner, which reminds me of a little story:

A man took his wife to the State Fair and one of the exhibits is that of breeding bulls. They visited the first pen where a sign said, “This bull mated 50 times last year.” The wife poked her husband in the ribs and said, “You see that? He mated 50 times last year.”

They walked a little farther and saw another pen where a sign said, “This bull mated 120 times last year.” The wife nudged her husband, “That’s more than twice a week!”

And a sign on the third pen said, “This bull mated 365 times last year.” The wife said, “That’s once a day! You could REALLY learn something from this one.” The husband looked at her and said, “You think? Go up and ask if it was with the same cow.” Ba-ding!

So, get enough rain over the last couple, three days? My buddy Little Jimmy Iodine called me to say he’s begun hammering together an ark so’s to save life on this sorta green orb.

“No two-by-two cockroaches allowed on my ark, Artie. Same with rats and Maga congress critters. Got to go. I got some nails need pounding, see ya.”

Yeah, Noah the ark builder, per the Bible (there’s a book could use some serious fact-checking, ain’a?”) lived to the very ripe age of 950. Then you got your Methuselah, struck dead at the age of 969 (suicide? murder? the case remains unsolved), is the only reportedly known guy or gal who could call Noah a whippersnapper, what the fock.

Apparently, back in the olden days of sand and superstition they must’ve had one focking heck of a health-care system that has vanished over the long travails of time, I kid you not.

So yeah, at my age in these modern times, who doesn’t have mortality on their mind?

Noticed an obit for a long-lost close buddy of mine which said “died in his sleep.” No mention of battling cancer or this-or-that. Just simply: “Died in his sleep of natural causes.” Hey, sign me up for that why don’t you, what the fock.

Yes sir, natural is the way to go in each and every way, I hear. Cripes, every other goddamn TV ad begs you to buy and eat this or that ’cause it’s “natural.” It’s just got to be gosh darn good for you ’cause it’s “natural.”

And I got to figure that kicking the bucket from natural causes during some shuteye whilst sawing logs supine uponst a Sealy posturepedic, is also a financially sound way to bid adieu—to say “aloha, all” before a boatload of MRIs, PET scans, CAT scans, X-rays, radiology, chemotherapy, lying in a ho$pital bed puking sick for weeks, sends you and family members to bankruptcy and the poor house from the bills from the reluctant or nonexistent health insurance bullshit. Yeah, I’ll take the “natural” croak in my sleep—cuts costs, I figure. Ha! Take that, you focking HMOs.

Cripes, the other day I heard some yakker on the radio spewing ’bout the skyrocket costs for the health care but if all the people took more of what-you-call the preventative measures—haul your sorry ass off the davenport, take a walk, drink an extra glass of water—these costs could enjoy a bit of shrinkage. That’s just got to be good news for the uninsured, ain’a? Take your preventative measures—that way if you get good and honking sick, it might only cost you one billion focking bucks instead of two for christ sakes.

Good lord. And don’t dearmad a dhéanamh ar, we’ve got the Milwaukee Irish Fest down by the lakefront this weekend, which reminds me of a little story:

Six retired Irish guys were playing poker in O’Leary’s apartment when Paddy Murphy loses $500 on a single hand, clutches his chest and drops dead at the table. Showing respect for their fallen brother, the other five continue playing

A bit of a while later, Michael O’Connor looks around at the surviving five and asks, “Oh, me boys. I believe we have a bit of a situation here. Paddy is dead and someone surely must tell Paddy’s poor wife. Who will it be then?” They draw straws. Brendan O’Gallagher picks the short one. They tell him to be discreet, be gentle, don’t make a bad situation any worse.

“Discreet? I’m the most discreet Irishman you’ll ever meet. Discretion is me middle name.” So Brendan O’Gallagher goes over to Murphy’s house and knocks on the door. Mrs. Murphy answers and asks what he wants. Gallagher declares: “Your husband just lost $500 and is afraid to come home.”

“Tell him to drop dead!” says the Mrs. Murphy.

“‘To drop dead.’ I’ll go tell him then, ma’am,” says Gallagher. Ba-ding!

Anyways, in closing, I should mention that I heard some scuttlebutt that the Israelis and Palestinians might start some peace talks again for the umpteenth time—reminds me of a little story, and if you heard it before, now you’ll hear it again:

In Jerusalem, a lady TV journalist heard about a very old Jewish man who had gone to the Wailing Wall to pray, twice a day, everyday, for a long, long time. So she went to the Wailing Wall to investigate and there he was. She watched him pray and when he turned to leave, she approached him for an interview.

“I’m Rebecca Smith from FOCKS News. Sir, how long have you been coming to the Wall and praying?”

“Sixty years, I kid you not.”

“60 years. Incredible. And what is it you pray for?

“I pray for peace between the Christians, Jews and the Muslims. I pray for all the hatred to stop. I pray that our children grow up in safety and friendship.”

“And how do you feel after doing this for 60 years?”

“Like I’m talking to a focking wall.” Ba-ding!

Okey dokey, gotta go, feeling the need to catch up on some sleep, ’cause I’m Art Kumbalek and I told you so.