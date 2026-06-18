Our Floundering Fathers

× Expand Art Kumbalek

I’m Art Kumbalek and man oh manischewitz what a world, ain’a? So listen, just so you’s know, I did not pony up the TV bucks to spectate Trumpel-thinskin’s Ultimate Fighting Championship desecration of the White House South Lawn featuring goof-beef guys in underpants beating the snot out of each another, what the fock.

However, if the Orange Circus Peanut had put his $b/millions where his mouth lies, and stepped into the Octagon for a premier match to duke it out with fellow octogenarian Robert De Niro, I may have put down a nickel or two, I kid you not.

Not that I’m completely opposed to guys swinging away at each other, no sir. Hey, Micky Ward vs. Arturo “Thunder” Gatti (I-III)? Those were events to write home about, you betcha.

Of course, Trumpty-Dumbty will feel the need to top his UFC birthday event, so I’m guessing maybe he can arrange a pistol duel ’tweenst Democrat hoo-ha Chuck Schumer and leaker Speaker of the House Mike Johnson. Or, haul in a coterie of death row souls or immigrants from one of his “shit-hole” countries and release them to a pride of hungry lions. That’ll sell some tickets plus commemorative golden coins to boot, so that archaeologists from another planet 3,00 years in the future can say “what the fock is this,” ain’a?

And speaking of sports, you’re probably too busy keeping up with the World Cup soccer to bother with anything I’ve got to say. Me? No way, José. Now, if they could use more balls than just one, like maybe four or five; then maybe they’d have a focking score you could write home about and I might warm up to the game.

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I’ve always maintained that if they want the American viewer to watch the TV soccer, they ought to add a little mystery and danger, say, before every match they plant a landmine somewheres on the field. Now maybe somebody’d step on it, and maybe not. But they’d sure have my attention, yes sir.

Anyways, I got to go on account of feeling rather weak if not fatigued from this immunology therapy schmutz I got going on. Besides, the History Channel’s got a repeat show chockful of pill/tablet commercials for AARP members coming on about big-deal historical discoveries and discoverers—probably the usual suspects, you know, your fire, movable type, Tycho Brahe, flight, Albert Einstein, combustion engine, the transistor, Leonardo da focking Vinci, Roman empire—which sounds like a good chance for me to get a little nap, so’s I can awaken with more energy for pissing and moaning.

Heyyy! I’ll bet you a buck two-eighty one thing they won’t mention on that show is the discovery of the liquor store. I tell you, the guy who came up with that kind of scheme should be in the historical hall of fame. A couple, three thousand years ago, I don’t know if people even had stores for anything, much less one devoted only to good times stored in bottles on shelves that are never empty. I suppose hundreds and hundreds of years ago, if a regular guy had a taste for a little eye-opener, he had to go make his own. What a pain in the butt, ain’a? Probably what happened is that breakthroughs in political theory proved that the more time spent making hootch, the less time spent drinking it—an equation that gave rise to wars that could last a hundred years at a crack, what the fock.

And I’ll bet this TV show won’t touch on the importance of the discovery of the gentlemen’s periodical and its role in the creation of the modern society we enjoy today. Hard to imagine the hoops you’d have to jump through even 500 years ago just to see a gal buck-naked. Sure, a lot of those old-fart fine-art painters you might’ve heard of in school knew from putting skin on canvas, but during their time in the Middle Ages, most of their paintings were scooped up by some kind of liege lord and locked up for safekeeping in a dank castle, unavailable for the perusal and nut-relieving edification of the common Joe Blow.

OK, one last thing before I forget. My pal Little Jimmy Iodine offered me a little story, in that laughter would be the best medicine to help cure me from my cancer tribulation and travail, god bless him. I’m not sure how good this medicine is, but here it is anyways, what the fock:

So this little kid just got potty trained. But when he went to the bathroom to go Number One, the kid managed to hit everything but the toilet. So his mom had to go in and clean up after him every goddamn time the kid went to take a leak. After two weeks, she had enough and took him to see the doctor.

After the exam, the doctor said, “My good woman. The problem for your son is that his, shall we say, ‘unit’ is too small. An old wives’ tale is to give him two slices of toast each morning, and his unit will grow so that he can hold it and aim straight. You may want to try that.”

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Next morning the little kid jumped out of bed and ran downstairs to the kitchen. There on the table are 12 slices of toast.

“Mom!” the kid says. “The doctor said I only had to eat two slices of toast.”

The mother says, “I know. The other 10 are for your father.” Ba-ding!

And speaking of a Father’s Day right around the Sunday corner, I am once again required to wonder what’s with the bad rap fathers seem to get in the press, on the TV and in movies for far too long, I’m surprised the day is celebrated at all. Cripes, why don’t they just go ahead and change Father’s Day to Stupid Dad’s Day, Deadbeat Dad’s Day or Workaholic Dad-You’re-Never-Around-The-Focking-House-When-We-Need-You Day, what the fock.

OK, where was I? Father’s Day, ain’a? Here’s an idea I had a while back for what you ought to do come the manufactured holiday if you’re too focking cheap to spring for a gift for the old fart. Hey, how ’bout at least concoct a nice homemade card. I even got a nice sentiment you can write down in it. It’s a quote from no finer writer there ever be again than dear Mr. Yeats from near Dublin, who just celebrated his 161st birthday June 13:

I have certainly known more men destroyed by the desire to have a wife and child and to keep them in comfort than I have seen destroyed by drink and harlots.

Ba-ding! ’cause I’m Art Kumbalek and I told you so.