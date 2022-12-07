Premature Exaltation

× Expand Photo illustration: Dave Zylstra Art Kumbalek

I’m Art Kumbalek and man oh manischewitz what a world, ain’a? Hey, how ’bout some good news for a change-up on the corner of the plate? Sen. Ralph Warnock out of Georgia has been re-elected as Democratic U.S. senator for another six focking years, giving the Dems in that chamber a majority that will not be easy to dick with from across the aisle of misfit lunatics. God bless America.

And yes, wouldn’t you know there is also some bad news: The orange circus peanut and former “president” has yet to dine on his own words whilst locked up in some kind of federal hoosegow, what the fock.

So listen, I am backed up but good with the schmutz of filling out my good-and-bad list (and boy-oh, do I have a list), a task that shall flush down the toilet my time to flip out a showroom-quality essay for you’s this week, boo-hoo.

But don’t despair. I shoveled through the festering compost heap on my dinky desk and dug up a piece of essay that I shall now re-gift for your perusing pleasure ’cause what the fock:

Stop me if you’ve heard this, but it’s that time of year when your neighborly folks on the TV local news begin to dish out handy tips on how to handle the seasonal stress of the holiday season, so that you don’t find yourself come Christmas morning barricaded inside your abode, gazing out your living-room window through the sights of a high-powered rifle, ready to dampen the Yuletide spirit of anything that moves.

Stay on top of the news of the day

Subscribe to our free, daily e-newsletter to get Milwaukee's latest local news, restaurants, music, arts and entertainment and events delivered right to your inbox every weekday, plus a bonus Week in Review email on Saturdays. SIGN UP

These stress-relieving tips could only be enlightening if you were a time-traveler from the past—say from before the Magna focking Carta was John Hancocked, when the people were too busy slaughtering each other all the time to even think of having a holiday.

But for the average Tom, Dick or Dickless, there’s not a whole lot of meat on the bones of these “handy” tips. They lead one to shake their head and say, “You got to be jerking my beefaroni. How focking stupid do you think I am?”

I’d like to give you a tip or two from my own catalog on how to get the stress-monkey off your aching hinder.

Now as some of you’s know, my personal solution to holiday stress is to have another hot focking toddy and crank up the thermostat. Don’t forget that stress is the silent killer, and if you’re so inclined, nothing puts a quick kibosh on stress like a nice cigarette, so always be aware to smoke ’em if you got ’em. And if you don’t got ’em, get ’em.

If you feel that you still got stress coming out your dupa even after doing what I just told you to do, you may have “the kind of stress where you wake up screaming and you realize you haven’t fallen asleep yet.” This is not good and I don’t know what the fock to tell you, I kid you not.

Except that my ol’ dear buddy Jay U., now some years past, sent me an eight-step technique for stress management that’s effective for any sex, gender or what-have-you. It’s nice to know you can accomplish something in only eight steps. And if you’re lucky, that may be fewer steps than the number you’d need to take to get to the nearest tavern, ain’a? Anyways, here’s the technique. Maybe it can help you out, I do declare.

1. Picture yourself near a stream.

2. Birds are softly chirping in the cool mountain air.

3. No one but you knows your secret place.

4. You are in total seclusion from the hectic place called “the world.”

5. The soothing sound of a gentle waterfall fills the air with a cascade of serenity.

6. The water is crystal clear.

7. You can easily make out the face of the person you’re holding underwater.

8. See! You're smiling already... spread the joy!

In fact, for a double dose of relief, why not think of the above whilst you take your steps to the nearest cocktail palace? Hey, you tell me.

And then I’ll tell you that it’s been known that sometimes a good chuckle can dial down the meter on your pressure cooker. Since the holiday season is also considered to be a religious time of year amongst certain quarters, how ’bout you try on this little story:

Three ministers, let’s say a Presbyterian, a Southern Baptist and a Methodist and their wives are on a cruise. They all come down with a severe case of food poisoning and die. The next thing they know, they're standing before St. Peter at the gates.

First in line are the Presbyterian and his wife. St. Peter shakes his head and says, “Sorry, can't let you in. Yes, you were moral and upright, but you loved money too much. You loved it so much, you even married a woman named Penny.” St. Peter waves his hand, and bingo! Down the chute to Hell they go.

Friends of the Shepherd Help support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly newspaper. LEARN MORE

Second is the Southern Baptist. “Sad to say, can’t let you in either,” Saint Peter says. “Sure, you abstained from liquor and dancing and cards, but you loved food too much. You loved food so much, you even married a woman named Candy!” Sadly, St. Peter waves again, and boom! Down the chute go the Southern Baptists.

The Methodist turns to his wife and whispers nervously, “It’s not looking good, ain’a Fanny?”

Come to think of it, there’s one more thing you could do for stress, something you could do any ol’ time of year and you don’t need a damn license or a whole lot of expensive equipment, neither: Take off work and go beer hunting. In fact, I’m going out right now to see if I can bring down a 24-can pack with as many shots as I can stand ’cause I’m Art Kumbalek and I told you so.