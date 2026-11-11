Time Spies My Little Eye

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I’m Art Kumbalek and man oh manischewitz what a world, ain’a? So listen, seems like spies are in the news these days like flies circulating a trash can the day after a Labor Day celebration in a county park, or something like that.

You betcha, not only do we have the Chinese schmutz with the Nvidia chip suey—Jensen Huang, haven’t heard of many cheating-husband noodle-dipping Asian guys with the first name of “Jensen,” but I would not be surprised if somewheres in the world there was a CEO of a ladder-and-light-bulb company with the name of Wěi Lóng Kowatodzyncski, what the fock.

And speaking ’bout spies, I hear Hollywood’s holding auditions for the next James Bond 007 manly guy in one of those never-ending motion-picture spy extravaganzas, so I’m a little tied up to be able to pump out my usual brain-busting essay for you’s this week, what with slapping together a resumé with a nice 8x10 headshot that doesn’t look like the aftereffects from a swing delivered by a Louisville Slugger directly to the puss, galore.

Truth be told, I always felt I could’ve been a hotsy-totsy, top-spook head honcho of the CIA or what have you. Cripes, I’ve seen all the 007 and spy movies (1984’s Top Secret! a fave) and I do believe that would’ve been the life for me. I’m especially enamored with the “getting the girl in the end” part, and if not the end, hell, I’m sure I could work my way around to some other location, what the fock, which reminds me of a little story:

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M sends James Bond on a secret mission to heaven. When M doesn’t hear from Bond for more than a day, he gets worried and calls heaven. The Virgin Mary picks up the phone and says “Virgin Mary speaking.” M asks if Bond has arrived yet. She replies that he hasn’t.

M waits a few hours and calls heaven back. “Virgin Mary speaking,” comes the response. “Is James there yet?” M asks. Again the answer is no. So now M is concerned, but he waits a few more hours and then calls heaven again.

“Hello, this is Mary speaking…” Ba-ding!

OK, one more story and then you can go since I will too:

A confident 007 (a guy like me) walks into a bar and takes a seat next to a very attractive woman. He gives her a quick glance and casually looks at his watch. The woman notices and slyly inquires, “Is your date running late?” “No,” he replies, “I’m here alone. My research-and-development man has just given me this state-of-the-art watch and I was testing it.” Intrigued, the woman asks, “A state-of-the-art watch? What’s so special about it?”

007 explains: “It uses alpha waves to telepathically talk to me.” She breathlessly wants to know what the watch is telling him now, and he replies, “It says you’re not wearing any panties.” The woman smiles and says, “Well then, it must be broken because I am wearing panties.” 007 taps his watch twice and says, “Damn thing must be an hour fast.” Ba-ding!

Hey, I forgot about that extra hour we picked up last weekend. So yeah, seems I’ve got some extra time for one more story, goes something like this:

The CIA had an opening for an assassin. After all the background checks, interviews and testing were done, three finalists emerged—two men and one woman. For the final test, the CIA agents took one of the men to a large metal door and handed him a gun.

“We must know that you will follow instructions no matter what the circumstances. Inside this room you will find your wife sitting in a chair. You have to kill her.” The first man said, “You can’t be serious. I could never shoot my wife. The agent acknowledges that this is not the right man for the job.

The second man was given the same instructions. He took the gun and went into the room. After nearly five minutes of silence, the man emerged, tears in his eyes and says, “I tried, but I can’t kill my wife.” And the agent replies, “You don’t have what it takes. Take your wife and go home.”

It was the woman’s turn, who was told to kill her husband. She took the gun and entered the room. Shots were heard, one after another, followed by screaming, crashing, loud banging. Then all was quiet. The door opened slowly. There stood the woman. She wiped the sweat from her brow and said, “You fockers didn’t tell me the gun was loaded with blanks; so I had to beat him to death with a curtain rod. Am I hired?” Ba-ding-ding!

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OK? Cripes, one more thing to pass on to you through the fatigue fog I’ve got what with this monthly immunotherapy extravaganza I’ve been hooked with. A snippet of conversation I remember from the other day over by Steve and Shawnette’s blessed Uptowner tavern/charm school over there by the corner of East Center Street and Hysteric Humboldt Blvd. Here:

Herbie: So fock Artie’s birthday last week. Time for my annual toast to Nov. 11, Veterans Day here, and Remembrance Day in Canada. If ever there be a day that ought to be a sacred day just for the focking simple reason of being sacred, then the day of Veterans, and the day of remembrance, is that day, the day the bell tolls for all those kids who wound up getting buried god-knows-where-or-when in the field, the jungle, the desert, at sea. And why?

Because they liked a government that would let anybody come down the pike and say and think just about any damn moosedick thing they felt to say or think—even knobshine lying members of a political party I shall not name who think we don’t even need a government, or at least a government that has any money they can’t skim for personal pocket-lining.

Julius: Amen, Herbie. Even though these kids of ours are long gone from around here, there’s not a day goes by that I don’t hear their voice, feel the touch of their hand, and remember always to carefully consider any “noble cause” that would be invested with memories too-soon such as these, ain’a?

Okey-dokey folks, near time to grab my coat, get my hat, leave my worries on the doorstep and head out for that sunny side of the street, ’cause I’m Art Kumbalek and I told you so.