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Dear Ally,

I’m in my mid-twenties and am really enjoying my romantic relationship with a male co-worker. Yes, it’s awkward at work sometimes, but it’s fun to drive home together and plan our evening. He’s a couple years older than me, but not my boss or immediate supervisor. Even I know that wouldn’t be good.

The sex is great and we talk about most things. We haven’t gotten into one disagreement yet. I’m proud of that because that’s different from most of my past relationships, where we talked about stuff that caused tension and had lots of arguments.

We’ve been together about six months and live separately. We see each other a couple of times a week and during the weekend. He never tells me what he does when we’re not together. He seems defensive and claims that he needs his privacy.

I refrain from asking him too many personal questions. I just don’t want to ruin the flow of our easy-going dynamic. In other words, I don’t want to ruin the peaceful vibe we’ve created. I’m crazy about him and haven’t felt this way in a long time.

If I can be completely honest, I deliberately stay away from things that might upset him. I don’t want him to reject me in any way. I really want this relationship to work.

But holding back troubles me. We haven’t talked about monogamy. Is he seeing someone else?

I hate to write this, but we’ve never even talked about birth control. I’m embarrassed and feel stupid even bringing this up after all of this time. Yet, I know how important these issues are and although it will be hard for me, I am willing to change.

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Can you help by suggesting ways to approach these important matters?

Embarrassed but willing to change.

Dear Embarrassed but willing to change,

You are not the only woman who is afraid to talk to their partners about monogamy or birth control. As females, we received the message, early on, that we needed to put others’ needs in front of our own. We act on autopilot until we realize that we need to take care of ourselves first.

What’s that old saying? If men could get pregnant, abortion would become a sacrament.

This conditioning of putting others first, shows up throughout our life and in our sexual relationships too. Standing up for ourselves is significant for our own self-care and peace of mind. Talking about birth control and monogamy are fundamental to our well -being.

If you want a monogamous relationship with him, you must talk to him about it. His answer to that direct question will provide information about what you want to do next. If he doesn’t t agree to be monogamous, will you agree to do that? If that is the case then STD testing is a must.

I would suggest you follow Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin’s (PPWI) advice. First discuss birth control and then discuss testing.

PPWI recommends to “begin telling your partner that you care about them and want to do everything you can to make sure you’re protecting them and your relationship. You can also talk about your own safer sex history first, which might make your partner feel more comfortable opening up. It is also a great idea to suggest that you get tested together, so you can support each other.”

PPWI provides a list of important questions about types of STD’s and ways to ask these questions here. Learn more about talking to partner about sex.

PPWI goes on to advise us that “if your partner won’t get tested or use protection, it may be a sign that your relationship isn’t healthy.” In reality, “if your partner refuses to have safer sex, it means they are not interested in your health. They may not be the best person to have a relationship with.”

I know that’s hard to hear, but it’s ALWAYS better to know where your partner stands on these significant issues, than assuming both of you are thinking alike. Assumptions always get us into trouble.

When we hear the phrase, don’t rock the boat, we think of a brave individual who has gone against the majority to speak out for the good of the group. We rarely think of rocking the boat in our individual relationships, yet, sometimes that is the most difficult.

I encourage you to do just that. Put your health first and risk rocking the boat with your partner. Start a discussion about birth control, monogamy and any other concerns that you have been hesitant to discuss. As PPWI states and I wholeheartedly agree, “you deserve to be safe, healthy and happy.”

You can do this!

Here for you,

Ally