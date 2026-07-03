Dear Helpless and Hopeless,

Expand Ask Ally

Dear Ally,

I can’t take the Trump Corruption anymore. He’s getting away with stealing our tax dollars and no one is doing anything about it. In the meantime, we’re paying more at the grocery store and at the gas station, making it incredibly difficult to provide for our families.

How much more can we stand, while he lines his pockets with our hard-earned cash?

I’m a single Mom with two kids in public school. My job doesn’t pay enough, but we were able to get by before the impacts of inflation and the war with Iran.

Apart from these horrible circumstances, how can I teach my kids the value of honesty and integrity when our very own President practices criminal behavior on a daily basis?

My frustration with our President detonated when I heard Rachel Maddow talk about two of Trump’s latest corruption scams.

Stock Trading

No other U.S. President has engaged in stock trading until now. A disturbing pattern has emerged where Mr. Trump buys stock in a company and afterword, in his official role as President, publicly boosts the company to increase its value.

Past examples include appearing on Fox TV and praising the company or writing about it in his Truth Social posts. Thus far, he has done this with Eli Lilly, Dell Computers, Invidia, Thermal Fischer, Apple, Micron and the list goes on and on.

President Trump personally invested in Palantir, an AI company that has multiple contracts with the Defense Department. On his Truth Social account, he praised Palantir and provided his followers the stock ticker abbreviation.

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Mr. Trump told the public that he would establish a $1.8 billion Justice Department Anti-Weaponization Fund. He said that it is the “result of a settlement of his personal lawsuit against the IRS.” The IRS lawsuit has nothing to do with the slush fund. People suspect that the January 6 rioters who tried to overthrow the U.S. government will benefit from these funds.

I’m not at all relieved that the U.S. Senate adjourned before voting on the fund, or that a federal judge froze the efforts to create the fund.

He’ll find a path to get those funds into the wrong hands.

Nothing can stop him.

The Supreme Court made sure of that. In 2024, they ruled that former presidents enjoy significant immunity from criminal prosecution for conduct during their time in office.” Legalclarity.org

I want to give up. I can’t stand it anymore. How do we fight this when the odds continue to stack up against us?

Helpless and Hopeless

Dear Helpless and Hopeless,

I really understand how you feel. I’m sure many of us can relate to what you’re going through. You are well informed and acting as a responsible citizen by monitoring the news. You’re right. There is nothing that is stopping Trump’s illegal conduct. Instead, our Congress encourages him by their lack of action. World outrage is silent. It’s no wonder that we all feel powerless and want to throw in the towel.

But we can’t. We cannot give up. We cannot let hate win this fight.

That’s what Trump and his allies want us to do. They distract us by enacting the most outrageous policies. It’s part of their strategy to exhaust all of us. In that way, we won’t fight to stop them.

When we give up, their power magnifies. Giving up is not the answer. This is the time when we need to work the hardest and monitor everything, they say and do.

I recently heard an interview with Harry Dunn, Congressional Candidate for Maryland, District 5 and former U.S. Capitol police officer.

He was recently asked by someone, like you, who is tired of this fight, if our protests are actually making a difference. Dunn answered candidly. “I honestly don’t know. But I do know, at least, it will give us a fighting chance.”

We need to keep up the resistance. No matter what.

Resistance can take many forms.

No Kings, Calls to Congress, 5 Calls or Democratic Party Action.

Sometimes we may have to turn off the news and listen to music instead. Sometimes resistance is taking care of ourselves and laughing with friends. Sometimes resistance is just breathing until our energy returns.

Anything can be an act of resistance against hate and injustice. Stay with it.

Don’t give up.

Love yourself. Love your country.

In the words of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.: “I have decided to stick with love. Hate is too great a burden to bear.”

Here for you,

Ally