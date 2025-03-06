Expand Ask Ally

Dear Ally,

I just can’t get past the election results. I want to stay under the covers and hibernate for four years. Listening to the news is the last thing I want to do and know that’s unrealistic. It’s already been two months and look at the damage that’s been done; pardoning the criminals of January 6, mass deportations, firing the inspectors general, incompetent cabinet choices and whatever else they dream up whenever this letter gets published. Unbelievable! I feel betrayed by friends, relatives and neighbors; by half of the country. Don’t they care about preserving democracy? I’m going crazy. Please help.

Hibernating out of Necessity

Dear Hibernating out of Necessity,

You are not alone. We’re under the covers with you, desperate to do something, but not sure how to move forward. Especially when this win feels so much different than the first time President Trump won. His policies now are even more dangerous.

What are we to do? Brené Brown talks about helping people get up again after they’ve fallen. In this case, half of the country feels defeated, but there’s so much work that needs to be done.

When you’re ready to leave the protection of your blankets, you will need to start slowly and pay attention to your heart. What is it you’re drawn to? What will get you up from the temptation of returning to the covers? Each one of us will need to find our own way of healing and getting ourselves back in the game.

I’ve listed below, some of the things that could help.

Get Inspired: When I’m feeling depressed or powerless, I crave inspiration that will help me shift my mindset. Hopeful quotes, music or even laughing at funny cat videos sometimes can do the trick. The historian Howard Zinn put it this way:

“To be hopeful in bad times is not foolishly romantic. It is based on the fact that human history is a history not only of cruelty, but also of compassion, sacrifice, courage, kindness … And if we do act; in however small a way, we don’t have to wait for some grand utopian future. The future is an infinite succession of presents, and to live now as we think human beings should live, in defiance of all that is bad around us, is itself a marvelous victory.”

Find out and Stay Informed: Even when we’re feeling hopeless, we can’t cut ourselves off from pertinent information. It’s our responsibility to be informed. Public Broadcasting System (PBS) radio and television are a reliable source of information. Explore YouTube for multiple perspectives.

For example, there are experts like investigative reporter Greg Palast, who presents evidence that, because of voter suppression in some states, Vice President Kamala Harris lost over three million votes. gregpalast.com

Political Action: The most important thing you can do right away is vote, volunteer and help Susan Crawford win the State Supreme Court race. info@crawfordforwi.com

You can join You can join the Democratic Party for progressive grass roots action; Indivisible is another option as well an organization like Indivisible, organizing progressive grass roots action; Push for immigrants’ rights with Voces de la Frontera; work for legal rights with the American Civil Liberties Union; fight for reproductive rights with Planned Parenthood Advocates of Wisconsin or spread the word about climate change with The Sierra Club.

Provide Service: If joining a political action organization is not your thing, you can help any of the numerous non-profits in the greater Milwaukee area. You can always help your elderly neighbors or a family that welcomes a helping hand. The ripple effect will take hold and you’ll begin to feel it.

Contact your Federal and State elected officials: It’s very important to communicate with your Federal and State elected officials. Always remember that your elected officials work for you. They do count your comments and will react to your message. Thank Congresswoman Gwenn Moore and U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin for their courage and support. Let Rep. Scott Fitzgerald and U.S. Senator Ron Johnson know your outrage.

Call: 1) Your Congressperson, 2) Your U.S. Senator; 3) Your State Representative and 4) Your State Senator.

To contact your Federal Legislators: 202-224-3121

To contact your State Legislators: 888-534-0045

You can make a difference during these turbulent times.

“Hope is the hardest love we carry.” (Anonymous), but it’s also what will carry us forward.

Here for you,

Ally