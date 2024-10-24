Missing My Wonderful Welder

Expand Ask Ally

Good Morning, Ally,

Let me say that I love the wisdom in your Shepherd Express column!

I was at Paulie’s Pub on W. Greenfield in West Allis, a few months ago. I was dancing by myself to my favorite band—The Lovin’ Kind—who all had attended my high school. I love that band!!

I happened to notice a very handsome guy over on the side. Much to my astonishment, he asked me to dance. It was magical and like nothing I had ever experienced before! I know he was feeling it too. After the song stopped, he took my hand, and we walked over to where he was sitting. It was like love at first sight, like a different part of my brain was functioning and the rest of my brain (used for words and thinking and speech) was NOT FUNCTIONING AT ALL! We kissed. He had acknowledged his fluttering heart. I acknowledged what I was feeling. We had not even exchanged names! I’m not sure I have ever felt that way before!

Suddenly, the neighbor who had come with me and another friend stopped by our table. Our driver needed to leave immediately! He has heart issues. I remembered him telling me that he loves music so much that if he ever had to leave a concert early, it would only be because he was having a heart attack. I felt I should immediately get him to a hospital. I panicked and just told the amazing guy that he could get my contact info from Bruce (one of the band leaders) and I left! But maybe he didn’t know that Bruce was one of the band leaders?

I think he was shocked and perhaps hurt by my sudden exit! All I know about this wonderful guy is that he is warm, well-groomed, articulate, honest, and a welder! Maybe in his mid-forties? I don’t know his name! And I guess he didn’t know who “Bruce” was!

I drew a picture of this guy and sent it to a local welders union. So far, no one knows him. I sent photos to barbershops in the area around Paulie’s Pub because he was so perfectly groomed. Nada. I mean, what if he works and lives near Madison?

I want to see this guy again, if only to apologize! Is there a good website I could try? I did try posting on that popular “missed connection” website on Craig’s List, but my post was taken down.

I’m at a loss. I’ve left a copy of the drawing I made of him along with my contact info at Paulie’s Pub in case the guy might drop in again.

Is there anything else I could do? We could have had such a great time together!

I will never put the welfare of others before my own needs again!

Help?

Missing My Wonderful Welder

Dear Missing My Wonderful Welder,

What a beautiful, romantic story! I hope you’re able to meet your wonderful welder again. Please don’t ever regret saving someone’s life. You did the right thing in caring for your friend. I’m only sorry you didn’t get a chance to exchange numbers first.

In terms of your welder search, you’ve done all the right things. I don’t know of any other websites than the one you’ve mentioned.

I have two additional suggestions:

I don’t think the drawing is working. Instead, return to the bar and establish a better relationship with the bartenders. Let them know how important this is to you. Make sure, you have prepared cards that you can hand out with your name and phone number, in case they run into him. The Lovin’ Kind can be a resource too. Get their band schedule and try to attend their concerts at various venues. Ask them to help you find this guy, so they can be on the lookout.

Here’s the most important part, and the one that requires the most work. Go inside and try to figure out how long you’re going to dedicate yourself to this search. Three or four months? Longer? Whatever time frame you decide, if you don’t receive any information or clues how to find this guy, it wasn’t meant to be.

Make a promise to yourself to let him go. By letting him go, you’re making room in your life for something else to happen that might be even more wonderful.

Best of luck,

Ally

