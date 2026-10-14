Missing Your Siblings?

Expand Ask Ally

Dear Ally,

I’m the oldest brother in a family of six. Because of my birth order, I always felt responsible for my younger siblings. I still do. That’s my problem. Especially with my youngest brother, the baby of the family.

I have helped him his whole life. He has always struggled with failed businesses, divorce, bankruptcy and addiction.

But now, my support has reached a point where I realize he’s become too reliant on me. He’s 40 now. I shouldn’t have allowed it to go this far. It was a lot easier to give him the money and keep him out of trouble, rather than convince him to do the right thing. I also felt sorry for him. Bad luck seemed to follow him whatever project he worked on.

With the help of my wife and a therapist, I finally understood that my bailing him out was only enabling his further dependence on me.

When I finally cut him off, he became very angry. Initially, he sent me enraged texts. I did not respond. Over time, his messages became more toxic, using language that was very hurtful to me. Still, I didn’t react. He stopped communicating with me. I don’t hear anything from him anymore.

The worst part now is the silence. I didn’t realize it would be so difficult. I miss him. I wake up in the middle of the night, hoping he’s okay and afraid that he’s not. But if I contact him, I’m fearful that we’ll fall into the same pattern. I’m stuck.

Stay on top of the news of the day

Subscribe to our free, daily e-newsletter to get Milwaukee's latest local news, restaurants, music, arts and entertainment and events delivered right to your inbox every weekday, plus a bonus Week in Review email on Saturdays. SIGN UP

Can you help?

Sad Sack Older Brother

Dear Sad Sack Older Brother,

It must be so hard to lose contact with your baby brother. You can still love him and wish him the best. For right now, it must be from a distance.

Your spouse and therapist were right about your co-dependent relationship. It was not healthy for either of you. You are brave to enter on this path and admit to yourself that you were not helping your brother.

Hazeldon Betty Ford Foundation provides addiction treatment and mental health care. They have a pamphlet that says it best: “Letting go may seem irresponsible to us. We may believe others can’t get along without our help. We may feel certain the world will come tumbling down on them if we let go. Maybe we can make better decisions than someone else, but it doesn’t matter. It’s not our responsibility to get involved in other people’s decisions or problems. Though they may make mistakes, we must not make their choices for them.”

To detach from your brother when you’ve practically raised him and knew him as a helpless child, must have been very difficult. From my own experience with co-dependence, when your family member needs you the most, our first impulse is to help them.

Although your intentions were good, it sounds like you rescued your brother to save him from making mistakes. By “saving” him, you were also able to control your brother’s actions. This is an unhealthy dynamic and can only lead to dysfunction.

The existing relationship with your brother, that you described, did not allow him to grow or figure out how to solve his problems. He was not able to feel the consequences of his own behaviors. If he had, that opportunity would have offered him invaluable teaching to build his independence. This growth experience could have helped him to establish his own life.

Karen Casey, author of Let Go Now, Embracing Detachment says, “We can’t know what’s right for someone else. And letting them find their own way, without our input, is not being disloyal; on the contrary, it’s being respectful.”

You did the right thing. The unhealthy pattern had to end. Yes, it’s a difficult adjustment, but always know, deep in your heart that both of you will have your own lives back to make mistakes and to move forward.

When enough time has passed, there’s a strong chance, both of you can figure out a way how to navigate a new way of relating to one another with complete honesty. It’s crucial that both of you acknowledge that your past relationship needs to transform to one of trust and independence.

Who knows? Maybe there’s a chance both of you will be able to be close again and work toward an equal, sustainable relationship. In this way, you both can support each other’s individual growth and independence.

Please let me know how it goes.

Here for you,

Ally