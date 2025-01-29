3rd Coast Clinic Remains a Trusted Partner for Reproductive and Sexual Health

× Expand Photo Courtesy 3rd Coast Clinic 3rd Coast Clinic

Since opening its doors in 2020, the 3rd Coast Clinic has continued to provide a wide range of comprehensive, compassionate and affordable sexual and reproductive health care services to individuals across Southeast Wisconsin.

The 3rd Coast Clinic offers a variety of services, including prevention and treatment, pregnancy testing, a full array of contraception options, and the information and tools to guide individuals towards decisions that will protect their health, their partner, and their future. Whether you’re planning your family or need expert care for reproductive health concerns, 3rd Coast Clinic is here to help. Their friendly, non-judgmental staff takes a holistic approach to your health, ensuring you receive not just treatment, but also the education and support you need to make informed decisions about your body.

The 3rd Coast Clinic prioritizes accessibility. That’s why they offer in-clinic visits, curbside services, and telehealth appointments – making it easier than ever to access the care you need, when you need it. They also offer walk-in appointments, so you can get care on your schedule.

Their sliding scale fees mean that they are committed to serving everyone in our community, including the insured, underinsured, and uninsured. They focus on prevention as well as care, helping to reduce the risk of illness and disease for individuals and families alike.

Whether you need a routine check-up, family planning services, or assistance with a sexual health concern, you can trust 3rd Coast Clinic to provide care with respect, dignity, and privacy.

The 3rd Coast Clinic is located at 5050 S. Lake Drive in Cudahy, Wisconsin. Call or text 414-769-2239 to schedule your appointment. Learn more at 3rdcoastclinic.com.