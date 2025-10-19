Are the Bugs in Your Gut Aging You?

× Expand Image by Flashvector - Getty Images Gut Health Illustration

The answer is yes, probably. Integrity of the gut microbiome, a community of trillions of organisms in our digestive systems, is crucial for optimal health and thriving. In fact, the natural decline of the gut microbiome is a hallmark of aging with gut dysbiosis (microbiome imbalance) impacting inflammation (“inflammaging”), the immune system, nutritional status and more. Dysbiosis is linked to various age-related conditions like Alzheimer's, cancer, osteoporosis, macular degeneration and increased susceptibility to infections. But here is the great news—it can be modified not only to help mitigate these age-related maladies, but to actually promote vitality. For this reason, gut health is often the first area I attend to for all my patients no matter their age.

One of the biggest culprits of microbiome dysbiosis driving aging is a molecule known as lipopolysaccharide (LPS). LPS, released from the cell walls of certain bacteria, is an endotoxin that drives inflammation. It leads to “leaky gut” or increased intestinal permeability, allowing LPS to easily escape the gut and cause systemic inflammation. Studies show a correlation with LPS levels and brain inflammation (think dementia), impaired immunity, muscle loss (frailty), and osteoporosis to name a few issues. Some bacteria release exceptionally toxic LPS molecules, making them particularly disruptive when present in excess.

Why does our microbiome decline with age? Part is related to the initial seeding of our gut. This is influenced negatively by factors like C-section birth, formula feeding and early or frequent antibiotic exposures. Then it’s a lifetime of other factors. Most significantly, the standard American diet (SAD) is low in fiber, lacks plant variety and contains processed foods with microbe-unfriendly additives. Exposures to environmental toxins (pesticides and herbicides amongst others) and medications, especially antibiotics and acid blockers, further assault our microbes.

Drastic Improvements

Interesting animal studies using fecal microbiome transfer (FMT) show the gut microbiome's influence on aging. FMT from young mice to aged recipients improved physical health, including brain inflammation and metabolic changes. Conversely, aged microbiota FMT accelerated aging in young mice. In humans, harmful microbial shifts appear later in long-lived populations (age 90-100). Moreover, in a few human case reports in which FMT was done for other reasons in individuals with early dementia, surprisingly dramatic cognitive improvements were observed. These findings suggest positive microbiome alterations confer anti-aging benefits.

How do you know if your personal microbiome is healthy? If you have GI symptoms, your microbiome is likely “off.” Yet in my experience, it is often “off” without GI symptoms. While microbiome testing is an evolving science it can offer valuable insights. I test patients regularly and virtually everyone (including myself) has imbalances. Common findings include decreased diversity, increased disruptive species (LPS producers), and decreased beneficial keystone species including those that produce health promoting anti-inflammatory short-chain fatty acids. We then embark on a gut microbiome restoration journey leveraging diet and lifestyle changes in addition to selective supplements including targeted antimicrobial herbs, specific probiotic strains and a blend of prebiotics.

The microbiome is both a reflection and a driver of aging. As microbial diversity wanes and disruptive organisms gain ground, systemic inflammation, frailty and chronic disease often follow. Yet, these changes are not inevitable, they are modifiable. By nurturing a healthy, diverse microbiome, it may be possible to not only extend lifespan but to enhance healthspan—the years of life spent in vitality and independence.

Interested in testing your own microbiome? As a word of caution, there are many companies out there that provide this service, but they are not equivalent in reliability, technology or interpretation, a discernment that comes with advanced training. The lab I currently use is Tiny Health, though some of my recommendations may differ from theirs. Stay tuned for my next article where I will discuss more detail on interventions that work.

The content of this article is for informational purposes only and is not meant to serve as medical advice or as information to facilitate self-treatment.