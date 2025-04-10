Entering the Longevity Zone

× Expand Photo by Tijana87 - Getty Images Elderly Couple

I am frequently asked about supplements that are purported to have a positive impact on longevity. There’s a plethora, and admittedly, I personally cycle through some of them as part of my anti-aging strategies. Still for the greatest gains, I most often recommend to first focus on the basics.

So, what are the basics? One way to answer this question is to look at what might be learned from the so-called Blue Zones, those rare pockets of the world where people have seemed to discover the secret to a long and happy life. Researched by Dan Buettner, the “Blue Zones” have disproportionately high numbers of centenarians and includes regions like Okinawa (Japan), Sardinia (Italy), Nicoya (Costa Rica), Ikaria (Greece), and the Seventh-day Adventist community in Loma Linda (California). These diverse places share common habits that have residents living not just longer but with a notable zest for life. As Buettner states, longevity might be achieved “not by trying to prevent death, but by learning how to live.”

Some of the commonalities in Blue Zones

Diet. Plates are mostly filled with plant forward whole foods— fruits, vegetables, legumes and whole grains, with fish on occasion. Many locals practice “Hara hachi bu,” an Okinawan rule of eating until you’re 80% full.

Movement. People in the Blue Zones move a lot. Instead of clocking in gym hours, these folks incorporate natural movement into daily life and sit way less than an average American. Walking, gardening, and even light manual tasks are part of the routine. It’s the kind of “exercise” where you don’t dread the treadmill but actually enjoy the stroll.

Relationship—Social connections form another cornerstone. In these communities, strong family bonds and lively social networks are the norm. Regular communal meals, lively chats, and supportive relationships not only provide joy and laughter, but also help reduce stress.

Meaning—Residents commonly have a deep sense of purpose. Known as “ikigai” in Okinawa or “plan de vida” in Nicoya, this personal mission or reason for living offers the difference between merely getting through the day and genuinely loving the day. Retirement is not a thing.

Stress—these communities have mastered the art of unwinding. Daily practices like prayer, meditation, or simply spending quality time with loved ones help keep stress at bay. Life’s too short to let anxiety run the show—so they take time to relax, recharge, and laugh.

The primary conclusion from Blue Zones research is refreshing: longevity is less about genetics or what’s in a capsule, and more about lifestyle choices. The scientist in me, however, starts to consider just what might be happening at a cellular level with Blue Zone lifestyles. Epigenetics! As discussed in my last article, epigenetics literally means “on genes.” It is the way that our environment, exposures and experiences impact gene expression. All of the above lifestyle factors have been shown to positively impact epigenetics—turning on genes we want on and turning off genes we don’t want expressed. These favorable patterns of gene expression can be measured as favorable patterns of gene methylation and gene methylation can be intentionally modified. Stay tuned as I will go into this more in my next column.

In the meantime, rather than surfing the internet for the next best longevity supplement, take a hard look at how your lifelines line up with the Blue Zones. Do you have habits and/or areas of your life to work on? After all, as Eric Verdin, president of the Buck Institute for Research on Aging so aptly stated, “We will not have, for the next 20 years, an anti-aging medicine or supplement that is better than physical activity.”

Information in this article is for educational purposes only and should not be construed as medical advice. Always consult with your personal physician or health care professional.