‘Growing Young’?

Have you ever fantasized about growing younger? In recent articles I have delved into the hallmarks of aging, the lifestyles of centenarians, and even the potential of fasting as an anti-aging tool. However, here is even more exciting news: certain foods and lifestyle practices can literally reverse your biological clock in as little as eight weeks!

In her groundbreaking book titled Younger You, Dr. Kara Fitzgerald shares her research on how this is possible. Fitzgerald's work is rooted in epigenetics and the related cellular process known as DNA methylation. We are all born with a set of genes, but the expression of these genes depends on epigenetic factors such as our environment and experiences. As we age, DNA methylation, acting like an on/off switch, tends to turn unfavorable genes “on” and favorable genes “off.”

In her pioneering work, Fitzgerald offers a way to reverse this process and provides evidence to support her claims. In a 2018 clinical study, Fitzgerald and her team implemented an eight-week program focusing on specific diet and lifestyle modifications. Participants experienced an average reduction of 3.23 years in biological age compared to the control group. A subsequent 2021 case series involving women showed an even more significant average reduction of 4.60 years. In her studies, biological age was determined using “methylation clock” analysis, considered one of the best laboratory measures currently available.

Fitzgerald's protocol encompasses several key components:

Nutrition: Emphasis is placed on consuming whole foods rich in methyl donors (e.g., folate, B12, choline) and methylation adaptogens (e.g., curcumin, EGCG from green tea). These nutrients support optimal DNA methylation. The "Dynamic Dozen" foods recommended include leafy greens, cruciferous vegetables, beets, eggs, liver, and seeds.

Lifestyle Practices: Regular moderate exercise (30-60 minutes, five times a week), stress reduction techniques like meditation and ensuring seven to eight hours of quality sleep are integral. These practices have been shown to positively influence DNA methylation patterns.

Toxin Avoidance: Reducing exposure to environmental toxins by choosing organic foods, using natural cleaning products, and avoiding plastic containers is advised to maintain epigenetic health.

In addition to reducing biological age, Dr. Fitzgerald reports other benefits often observed in protocol participants, including:

Weight loss

Decreased inflammation

Enhanced energy and mood

Resolution of skin concerns

Reduced joint pain

Minimized headaches

Improved gastrointestinal health

Over the past year, our clinic has hosted an anti-aging workshop that incorporated the Younger You protocol in a community setting. This supportive program fosters a platform where participants share their experiences, challenges, tips, and successes. The results have been consistently positive, with participants reporting similar benefits as mentioned above. Notably, one individual stated that she was able to stop her blood pressure medication for the first time in 39 years. Additionally, several participants, including myself, have benefited from reduced cholesterol levels and significantly improved mental acuity.

Let’s be honest: most of us would not mind rewinding the biological clock a few years. Remarkably, with this approach we all possess the power to do so with the added bonus of potentially quelling chronic health conditions. It might not be a breeze at first, but on average, participants in Fitzgerald's studies adhered to the program about 80% of the time during the eight weeks. So perfection isn’t actually required (nor recommended) to gain the benefits. For me, with practice, the program’s principles have simply become a way of life. As one workshop participant shared, “this isn’t just a diet; it’s a sustainable lifestyle change that has given me confidence and peace of mind about my health.”

For more information see Dr. Fitzgerald’s book "Younger You”. You can measure your own bio-age at https://www.trudiagnostic.com/

If interested in participating in a workshop visit https://www.katiebaylissmd.com/contact-8.