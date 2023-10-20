Intermittent Fasting, Is It Just a Fad?

× Expand Image by thesomegirl - Getty Images Partial plate of food

For most of us, fasting sounds like torture. Yet there is a growing body of data on fasting as an anti-aging and health strategy. Is there a way to reap some of the benefits without undergoing grueling days with no food? As it has been gaining popularity, perhaps you have heard of intermittent fasting—but is it a valid health tool?

Intermittent fasting refers to an eating pattern that uses limited periods of fasting (24 hours or less) alternating with periods of eating. Most often when someone speaks of “intermittent fasting” they are referring to an approach that is perhaps better characterized as time restricted eating (TRE), following set periods of fasting and eating within 24 hours. A typical pattern is to eat within an eight-hour window while fasting for the other sixteen.

How might TRE confer health benefits? One theory is that it promotes greater insulin sensitivity (blood sugar control) causing a shift to a healthier metabolism while reducing the risk of developing diabetes. It may also improve our ability to burn more fat, potentially leading to weight loss, though studies on its use for weight loss show mixed results. I believe one of the greatest benefits for TRE is that it gives our gut a chance to rest and restore. Many of us have something to eat soon after we wake in the morning. This is followed by two to three meals plus in-between snacks and concluding with a “bedtime snack” before retiring. Our gut is having to work nearly nonstop.

Aside from improved gut health, other research-backed benefits of intermittent fasting include:

Lower inflammation and oxidative stress

Improved liver health

Improved cognitive function

Improved fitness and athletic performance

When I encourage patients to adopt a TRE pattern, I suggest starting with a 10-hour eating window gradually reducing it to 7-8 hours. In tune with our circadian rhythm (daylight hours), the ideal window may be perhaps 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., but for many of us, this might not fit well into our daily schedule and family meals. It’s acceptable to shift it forward, but do your best to avoid eating 2-3 hours before going to bed. Don’t panic—coffee or tea in the morning is OK. You may also break your pattern on special occasions—but this is meant to be a long-term lifestyle.

Importantly, it is not enough to simply adjust your eating pattern. This is likely why some studies fail to demonstrate benefits. Fasting, then eating junk in between will not produce results. Benefits occur when used in conjunction with a healthy whole foods diet. It is also important to get plenty of protein, especially in the first meal and especially for woman over 50 who are at the greatest risk of losing muscle mass.

Fasting is not for everyone. Check with your physician first if any of the following pertains to you:

Pregnant and breastfeeding women

Young children

Elderly adults

On medications that suppress the immune system

Eating disorders

Dementia

On insulin or taking other diabetes medications

Seizure disorders

Otherwise, take it slow and see how you respond before you jump into something more intense.

Some experts suggest that this eating pattern likely mimics that of ancient times when food was less abundant, so perhaps it is in synch with our nature. I practice time restricted eating most days as part of my overall health and anti-aging strategy. Not only does sticking to my schedule seem to help me hold my ideal weight, I that find my mid-morning workouts are better (empty stomach) and when I follow no eating 2-3 hours before bed, my sleep quality is improved.