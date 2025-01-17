Mimic a Fast and Rejuvenate in 2025!

× Expand Photo by Sasithorn Phuapankasemsuk - Getty Images Diet and health care concept Selective focus of Red clock for fast intermittent time consuming diet and health care concept on blue background

Along with healthy lifestyle choices, longevity researchers long ago discovered that fasting can be one of the most powerful anti-aging interventions. While much of the research on the impact of fasting has been limited to animal studies made feasible by their shorter life spans, we now have a window into the impact of fasting on humans with the advent of biological surrogate markers of aging and health. Traditionally this type of fasting has consisted of days of water only. Excitingly, to make fasting more doable for us average humans, science-based refinements to fasting regimens can mitigate the downsides (who wants to starve and undergo muscle wasting?) while still reaping the benefits. Enter the Fasting Mimicking Diet or FMD.

Created by Dr. Valter Longo, director of the Longevity Institute at the University of San Diego, the FMD is an easily implemented calorie restricted five-day program with a specifically designed nutrient profile that comes in a box. The specific foods in the FMD are formulated to stay below nutrient-sensing pathways responsible for controlling energy expenditure, metabolism, and cellular repair. So, in essence, one gets the benefits of a water fast without the same degree of deprivation, risk of muscle loss or frankly, suffering.

The benefits of the FMD are supported by several clinical trials with Dr. Longo’s team currently conducting additional studies to assess impact in the setting of cardiovascular disease, inflammatory bowel disease, cancer and more. Bearing in mind the close linkage of chronic disease and longevity, and referring to my last article on the hallmarks of aging, benefits of the FMD include:

Cellular rejuvenation (autophagy)

Fat focused weight loss (especially abdominal) while protecting lean body mass

Improved insulin sensitivity (Type 2 Diabetes and Metabolic Syndrome)

Reduced biological age (median 2.5 years after 3 cycles in one study)

Reduced inflammation

Healthier, younger looking skin

Positive impact on blood pressure and cholesterol

Change in relationship with food

Each five-day fast is considered one cycle. The suggested number and frequency of cycles depends on personal circumstances—anywhere from once a month to two-three times per year. Results above were from trials using one cycle once a month for three consecutive months. Still, for someone that is very healthy, two times a year might be good. For someone that has significant weight to lose or has type 2 diabetes, once a month for 8-12 months might get them to their goals.

I often counsel patients to do this diet as part of their health optimization efforts. I have personally done FMD at least seven to eight times over the past few years, dragging my reluctant husband along about 75% of the time. A “fasting buddy” is helpful! I appreciate dropping those last few stubborn pounds (or holiday gains) while doing a mental reset. While I miss yummy food during the throes of it, I never contend with much hunger and generally experience good clarity and energy by day 4-5 when ketosis really kicks in. We always feel great afterwards and enjoy the regenerative mode that follows. I liken it to the impact that pruning has on plants—they become healthier and more vibrant after being cut back.

If this past holiday season has left you feeling heavy and sluggish, or if you feel energized to do a reset for 2025, the FMD just might be for you. Check with your physician first if you have significant health issues, especially if you are using blood sugar lowering medications.

You can learn more at this site: prolonlife.com

As an aside, the last I heard, Dr. Longo has no financial interest in the sales of this product—so no conflict of interest in his research.